Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_7.5.lha (MorphOS-update) 34 MB / Mar 01 2024
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_30.81.lha (Emulation) 5 MB / Mar 01 2024
Jens Maus codesets_6.22.lha (Dependencies/Library/Misc) 639 KB / Mar 01 2024
Philippe Rimauro Albireo_1.6.lha (Emulation/ACEpansion) 28 KB / Mar 01 2024
Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.61.lha (Games/Editor) 4 MB / Mar 01 2024
Stefan Haubenthal ReportPlus_8.48.lha (Misc) 811 KB / Mar 01 2024
Jacek Piszczek Iris_1.21.lha (MorphOS-update) 26 MB / Feb 28 2024
Michael Rupp SonosController_1.4.lha (Devices/Speakers) 2 MB / Feb 24 2024
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
