SonosController wurd ein der Version 1.4 veröffentlicht.
Mit SonosController können Sie Ihre wertvollen Sonos-Lautsprecher von jedem Amiga aus steuern, der mit demselben Netzwerk verbunden ist.
https://aminet.net/search?query=SonosController
SonosController 1.4 veröffentlicht
Published 26.02.2024 - 01:33 by AndreasM
