Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
sonoscontroller.lha - audio/misc - 1.4 - 3 MB - 23.02.2024 - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 30.81 - 5 MB - 16.02.2024 - Signetics-based machines emulator
wipeout.lha - game/driving - 1.0.0 - 1 MB - 17.02.2024 - Re-implementation of the 1995 PSX game wipEout
mce.lha - game/utility - 14.61 - 5 MB - 23.02.2024 - Multi-game Character Editor
amigemini.lha - network/browser - 0.11 - 342 KB - 20.02.2024 - Gemini/Spartan/Gopher/Finger/Nex browser
rvncd.lha - network/server - 1.27 - 115 KB - 19.02.2024 - Amiga VNC Server
hexsee.lha - utility/filetool - 1.1 - 399 KB - 21.02.2024 - Hex File Viewer
igame.lha - utility/misc - v2.4.6 - 438 KB - 18.02.2024 - Front-end for WHDLoad
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.48 - 834 KB - 18.02.2024 - Multipurpose utility
amiupdate_dan.lha - utility/workbench - 2.14 - 20 KB - 19.02.2024 - Danish catalog files for AmiUpdate
amiupdate_deu.lha - utility/workbench - 2.54 - 20 KB - 20.02.2024 - German catalog files for AmiUpdate
amiupdate_fra.lha - utility/workbench - 2.54 - 21 KB - 20.02.2024 - AmiUpdate French Catalog
amiupdate_ita.lha - utility/workbench - 2.54 - 47 KB - 18.02.2024 - Italian catalog files for AmiUpdate
amiupdate_spa.lha - utility/workbench - 2.54 - 19 KB - 20.02.2024 - Spanish catalog files for AmiUpdate
wb2filer.lha - utility/workbench - 0.10 - 48 KB - 20.02.2024 - Hack to run Filer when dbl-click on desktop icons
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.
Published 24.02.2024 - 11:10 by AndreasM
