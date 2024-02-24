Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
MrZammler iGame_2.4.6.lha (Games/Launcher) 440 KB / Feb 22 2024
BeWorld Protrekkr_2.6.5.lha (Audio/Tracker) 23 MB / Feb 19 2024
Thomas Igracki AppLauncher_2.6.lha (Ambient/Screenbar) 43 KB / Feb 19 2024
BeWorld Woof_14.0.0.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 17 MB / Feb 18 2024
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b49.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Feb 18 2024
Pawel Stefanski, BeWorld OpenXcom_1.0.lha (Games/Strategy) 7 MB / Feb 16 2024
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 24.02.2024 - 11:10 by AndreasM
Back to previous page