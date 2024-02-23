Multi-game Character Editor wurde in der Version 14.1 für AmigaOS 3.9, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS veröffentlicht.Der Source-Code ist dem Archiv beigelegt.Mit MCE kann der User Spieldateien wie Highscores und Speicherstände von folgenden Spielen manipulieren:Bard's Tale 1-3 & Construction SetBattleTechBloodwychCalifornia/Winter/World Games (1987-1988)Cannon Fodder 1 & 2 (1993-1994)Chambers of ShaolinChampions of Krynn 1 & 3Citadel of VrasDark Castle 1Deja Vu 1 & 2Demon's WinterDragon WarsDruid 2Eye of the Beholder 1 & 2Faery Tale AdventureFirepower & TurboGrand Monster SlamGreat Giana Sisters/Hard 'n' HeavyGridStart 1-3Heroes of the LanceHillsfarImpossible Mission 2It Came from the Desert (1989)Keef the ThiefLast Ninja Remix (1990)Legend of FaerghailLegend of LothianMercenary: Escape from Targ & The Second CityMight & Magic 2 & 3Mindshadow & Borrowed Time & Tass Times in TonetownNeuromancerNitroPanza Kickboxing 1 & 2 (1990-1992)Phantasie 1 & 3Pinball Dreams/Fantasies/Illusions (1992-1995)Pirates!Pool of Radiance 1-4Pool of RadianceQuadralien (1988)Questron 2RagnarokReturn of the JediRobin HoodRome: AD92RockfordRogueRorke's Drift (1990)ShadowgateShadowlands & ShadoworldsSinbad and the Throne of the FalconSlaygonSyndicateTemple of ApshaiTimes of LoreTV Sports Baseball/Basketball/Boxing/FootballTurboTransylvania 1 & 2TV Sports Basketball (1990)Ultima 3-6UninvitedWinter GamesWizardry 6World GamesZerg