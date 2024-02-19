Heute startet das neue Gewinnspiel auf AmigaPortal.de. Nur wer sich auf AmigaPortal.de registriert hat, kann auch einen der schönen Preise gewinnen. Vielen Dank an dieser Stelle nochmal an alle Sponsoren! Teilnehmen kannst du in der Zeit vom 18.2.2024 bis zum 29.2.2024.
Und das sind die Preise:
1. Preis: AmiKit LeatherUSB 64GB (including SuperCombo)
2. Preis: Hoodie Classic - Deponia – Pixelrufus
3. Preis: AmigaOS 3.2 CD / Lizenz
4. Preis: Fall of Porcupine (Steam Key)
5. Preis: Supergeek Amiga T-Shirt
6. Preis: XXL Mousepad - Amiga Portal
7. Preis: Spiel: Amiga Duel
8. Preis: Goalgetter (Steam Key)
9. Preis: Amiga Germany Sammelausgabe #1-#5 Hardcover exklusiv
10. Preis: Amiga Forever 10 "R2" Plus Edition
Die genauen Teilnahmebedingungen und Preise findest du auch unter:
http://gewinnspiel500.amigaportal.de/
Wir wünschen euch viel Glück
Viele Grüße vom AmigaPortal-Team
AmigaPortal.de 500-Mitglieder Gewinnspiel
Published 19.02.2024 - 12:41 by Torque_live
