AmigaPortal.de 500-Mitglieder Gewinnspiel

Published 19.02.2024 - 12:41 by Torque_live

Heute startet das neue Gewinnspiel auf AmigaPortal.de. Nur wer sich auf AmigaPortal.de registriert hat, kann auch einen der schönen Preise gewinnen. Vielen Dank an dieser Stelle nochmal an alle Sponsoren! Teilnehmen kannst du in der Zeit vom 18.2.2024 bis zum 29.2.2024.

Und das sind die Preise:

1. Preis: AmiKit LeatherUSB 64GB (including SuperCombo)
2. Preis: Hoodie Classic - Deponia – Pixelrufus
3. Preis: AmigaOS 3.2 CD / Lizenz
4. Preis: Fall of Porcupine (Steam Key)
5. Preis: Supergeek Amiga T-Shirt
6. Preis: XXL Mousepad - Amiga Portal
7. Preis: Spiel: Amiga Duel
8. Preis: Goalgetter (Steam Key)
9. Preis: Amiga Germany Sammelausgabe #1-#5 Hardcover exklusiv
10. Preis: Amiga Forever 10 "R2" Plus Edition

Die genauen Teilnahmebedingungen und Preise findest du auch unter:
http://gewinnspiel500.amigaportal.de/

Wir wünschen euch viel Glück

Viele Grüße vom AmigaPortal-Team
News URL: http://gewinnspiel500.amigaportal.de/
News Source: AmigaPortal.de

Back to previous page