Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
resrc4.lha - development/misc - 2.5 - 125 KB - 12.02.2024 - MC680x0 Disassembler
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 30.81 - 5 MB - 16.02.2024 - Signetics-based machines emulator
sdl2.lha - library/misc - 2.30.0 - 7 MB - 15.02.2024 - Simple DirectMedia Layer 2
luettjebookholler.lha - office/misc - 1.87 - 2 MB - 11.02.2024 - Little Personal Finance program
leu.lha - office/spreadsheet - 0.08 - 8 MB - 10.02.2024 - Simple spreadsheet application
amiupdate_dan.lha - utility/workbench - 2.13 - 20 KB - 11.02.2024 - Danish catalog files for AmiUpdate
amiupdate_deu.lha - utility/workbench - 2.51 - 20 KB - 09.02.2024 - German catalog files for AmiUpdate
amiupdate_ita.lha - utility/workbench - 2.52 - 47 KB - 11.02.2024 - Italian catalog files for AmiUpdate
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 17.02.2024 - 10:47 by AndreasM
