Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Pawel Stefanski, BeWorld openxcom_1.0.lha (Games/Strategy) 7 MB / Feb 16 2024
Stefan Haubenthal ReportPlus_8.47.lha (Misc) 764 KB / Feb 10 2024
Alfonso Ranieri strange-src-0.22.lha (Development/Sources) 204 KB / Feb 10 2024
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_7.3.lha (MorphOS-update) 34 MB / Feb 09 2024
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 17.02.2024 - 10:47 by AndreasM
