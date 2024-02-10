Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_7.3.lha (MorphOS-update) 34 MB / Feb 09 2024
BeWorld Protrekkr_2.6.4.lha (Audio/Tracker) 23 MB / Feb 08 2024
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.12.lha (Games/Strategy) 6 MB / Feb 07 2024
BeWorld SDL_2.30.0_Libraries.lha (Dependencies/Library/SDL) 17 MB / Feb 07 2024
BeWorld SonicMania_1.0.1.lha (Games/Platform) 3 MB / Feb 05 2024
Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.60.lha (Games/Editor) 4 MB / Feb 04 2024
Michael Rupp SonosController_1.3.lha (Devices/Speakers) 2 MB / Feb 04 2024
Alfonso Ranieri Strange_0.23.lha (Network/Web) 778 KB / Feb 03 2024
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 10.02.2024 - 10:41 by AndreasM
Back to previous page