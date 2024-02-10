The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
ptk_v2.6.4.i386-aros.zip - audio/tracker - 2.6.4 - 23 MB - 06.02.2024 - Tracker program with advance features
acidwarp.i386-aros.zip - demo/misc - 4.10 - 168 KB - 08.02.2024 - Colour cycling eye-candy
badapple.i386-aros.zip - demo/misc - - 3 MB - 08.02.2024 - The famous Bad Apple animation with player and xm
void-fb11-aros.i386-aros.zip - demo/music - - 4 MB - 05.02.2024 - Music-disk
void-fb8-aros.i386-aros.zip - demo/music - - 3 MB - 05.02.2024 - Music-disk
dosbox.i386-aros.zip - emulation/computer - 0.74 - 2 MB - 08.02.2024 - Dosbox a PC Emulator
jetpac.i386-aros.zip - game/action - 0.2.6 - 1 MB - 08.02.2024 - Remake ZX Spectrum classic game
wcs.multi-aros.zip - graphics/raytrace - 2.031 - 6 MB - 05.02.2024 - World Construction Set
mcc_thebar-26.22.zip - library/mui - 26.22 - 2 MB - 05.02.2024 - Mui Custom Class
owb-1.26.i386-aros.zip - network/browser - 1.26 - 45 MB - 08.02.2024 - Odyssey Web Browser
wput-0.3.4c.i386-aros.zip - network/ftp - 0.3.4c - 58 KB - 08.02.2024 - Wput is a command-line ftp-client.
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 10.02.2024 - 10:41 by AndreasM
Back to previous page