Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
EternalLove.lha - - mods/8voic - 168K - 16bit 8ch Guitar Piano Ballad by HKvalhe - (readme)
rexxpatcherror_de.lha - - util/rexx - 1K - German locale for Alfie's RexxPatchError - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 14.6 - game/edit - 4.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 14.6 - game/edit - 4.0M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
strangeMOS.lha - 0.23 - comm/www - 779K - strange' is strange - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 14.6 - game/edit - 4.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.34 - dev/misc - 5.6M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
SonosController_MOS.lha - 1.3 - comm/misc - 2.5M - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga - (readme)
SonosController_OS3.lha - 1.3 - comm/misc - 2.1M - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga - (readme)
SonosController_OS3fpu.lha - 1.3 - comm/misc - 2.0M - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga - (readme)
SonosController_OS4.lha - 1.3 - comm/misc - 2.9M - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga - (readme)
SonosController_WOS.lha - 1.3 - comm/misc - 2.4M - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 5.82 beta: - util/misc - 18M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
wcs.lha - 2.031 - gfx/3d - 3.2M - recompiled World Construction Set - (readme)
MahjongScore.lha - 1.0 - game/misc - 47K - Accounting of a Mahjong game (MCR rules) - (readme)
Rebuild.lha - 1.0.0 - dev/gui - 158K - Amiga Reaction GUI Builder - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.47 - util/misc - 832K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.47 - util/misc - 660K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
strange_src.lha - 0.22 - comm/www - 204K - source of strange' - (readme)
SudokuSolverE.lha - 1.0 - game/misc - 129K - Sudoku solver written in AmigaE - (readme)
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha - 4.51 - game/role - 18M - Implementation of Tunnels & Trolls RPG - (readme)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.34 - game/shoot - 662K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.47 - util/misc - 765K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 10.02.2024 - 10:41 by AndreasM
