World Construction Set wurde in der Version 2.031 für Classic Amiga veröffentlicht.
Dies ist eine neu kompilierte Version von World Construction Set 2.031.
WCS wurde von Gary R. Huber und Chris "Xenon" Hanson" von Questar Productions entwickelt. CanyonSet000.jpg ist ein Beispiel dafür, was mit diesem großartigen Programm erstellt werden kann.
https://aminet.net/package/gfx/3d/wcs
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
World Construction Set 2.031 veröffentlicht
Published 09.02.2024 - 21:07 by AndreasM
Back to previous page