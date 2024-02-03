Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
amissl-sdk.lha - development/misc - 5.14 - 2 MB - 31.01.2024 - SDK for AmiSSL
json.hollywood.lha - development/misc - 1.0 - 6 KB - 30.01.2024 - JSON en- and decoder for Hollywood MAL
aos-wallpaper1.lha - graphics/misc - 25-01-2024 - 442 MB - 31.01.2024 - AmigaOS 4.1 Style Wallpaper ... Part 1
imp-newicons.lha - graphics/misc - 1 - 308 KB - 31.01.2024 - imp3 new png icons
amissl.lha - library/misc - 5.14 - 3 MB - 31.01.2024 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
amigagpt.lha - network/chat - 1.4.2 - 881 KB - 01.02.2024 - App for chatting to ChatGPT
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.46 - 835 KB - 27.01.2024 - Multipurpose utility
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 03.02.2024 - 10:31 by AndreasM
Back to previous page