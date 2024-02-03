Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal ReportPlus_8.46.lha (Misc) 768 KB / Jan 29 2024
Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.50.lha (Games/Editor) 4 MB / Jan 29 2024
BeWorld FinalBurnNeo_1.0.0.3.lha (Emulation) 13 MB / Jan 27 2024
TDolphin TDPowerSwap_1.3.lha (Games/Think) 188 KB / Jan 26 2024
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 03.02.2024 - 10:31 by AndreasM
