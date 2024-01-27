Games That Werent schreibt:
Wir haben uns im Laufe der Jahre mit einigen Miracle Games-Titeln befasst, darunter spätere Inkarnationen von Dick Special und auch Bouncy Bat Game. Im Jahr 1994 sollte mit Magician's Castle ein weiterer Titel des Studios über Psygnosis veröffentlicht werden.
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2024/01 ... more-29362
Games That Werent: Magician’s Castle
Published 27.01.2024 - 12:51 by AndreasM
