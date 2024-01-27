WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Menace - [fixed] - (DMA Design/Psygnosis) better cd32 buttons read routine, splash customs option added - Info
Début - [fixed] - Planet Simulation</a> - (Pandora) loading filename starting with "/" fixed now - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Debut.html]Info
Dylan Dog - [updated] - The Murderers</a> - (Simulmondo) patch rewritten, crashes fixed, 68000 quitkey support, new install script - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/DylanDog.html]Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 27.01.2024 - 10:04 by AndreasM
