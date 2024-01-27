Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
imp3.lha - audio/play - 3.420 - 47 KB - 25.01.2024 - Do stuff on Amiga!
cppcheck.lha - development/utility - 2.13r1 - 4 MB - 24.01.2024 - A static analysis tool for C/C++ code
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 30.8 - 5 MB - 19.01.2024 - Signetics-based machines emulator
mce.lha - game/utility - 14.5 - 4 MB - 23.01.2024 - Multi-game Character Editor
rnoeffects.lha - graphics/edit - 2.0 - 7 MB - 23.01.2024 - Image processing program
x5k_gray_wallpaper.zip - graphics/misc - - 10 MB - 19.01.2024 - a set of 8 wallpapers for AmigaOne X5000
pythonssl_amissl5.lha - library/misc - 2.4 - 104 KB - 25.01.2024 - pythonssl using the AmiSSL5
amigagpt.lha - network/chat - 1.4.1 - 878 KB - 24.01.2024 - App for chatting to ChatGPT
pciutils.lha - utility/hardware - 3.10 - 1 MB - 23.01.2024 - OS4 port of pciutils lib offering lspci and setpci
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 27.01.2024 - 10:04 by AndreasM
