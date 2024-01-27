Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
TDolphin TDPowerSwap_1.3.lha (Games/Think) 188 KB / Jan 26 2024
BeWorld SonicMania_1.0.0.lha (Games/Platform) 3 MB / Jan 25 2024
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_30.80.lha (Emulation) 5 MB / Jan 22 2024
jPV^RNO RNOEffects_2.0.lha (Graphics/Tools) 6 MB / Jan 22 2024
Sandro Barbagelata EasyRapa-1.1.lha (Development/Hollywood) 2 MB / Jan 20 2024
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 27.01.2024 - 10:04 by AndreasM
