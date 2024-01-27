Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 30.8 - misc/emu - 5.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 30.8 - misc/emu - 5.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
fix1980.lha - 1.1 - util/arc - 1K - Fix an lha with timestamps of 1980 - (readme)
WhatIFF2.12.lha - - mags/misc - 2.0M - What IFF? #2.12-December-2023 - (readme)
AmiKick.zip - 1.14 - util/misc - 53K - Check Kickstart images under Windows - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 30.8 - misc/emu - 5.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmigaGPT.lha - 1.4.1 - util/misc - 878K - App for chatting to ChatGPT - (readme)
AmiKit_PiStorm1.jpg - - pix/misc - 219K - AI generated image: AmiKit/PiStorm logo - (readme)
AmiKit_PiStorm2.jpg - - pix/misc - 210K - AI generated image: AmiKit/PiStorm logo - (readme)
AmiKit_PiStorm3.jpg - - pix/misc - 240K - AI generated image: AmiKit/PiStorm logo - (readme)
Glitch.lha - 1.0 - demo/ecs - 228K - Glitch demo for GERP2024/Sweden - (readme)
RNOEffects.lha - 2.0 - gfx/edit - 6.5M - Image processing program - (readme)
RNOEffects_68k.lha - 2.0 - gfx/edit - 6.0M - Image processing program - (readme)
RNOEffects_68k_FPU.lha - 2.0 - gfx/edit - 5.9M - Image processing program - (readme)
RNOEffects_AROS.lha - 2.0 - gfx/edit - 3.6M - Image processing program - (readme)
RNOEffects_OS4.lha - 2.0 - gfx/edit - 7.4M - Image processing program - (readme)
RNOEffects_WOS.lha - 2.0 - gfx/edit - 6.4M - Image processing program - (readme)
Schwurblomat.lha - 1.0.20 - game/gag - 114K - Bullshit Bingo Buzzw. Generator (german) - (readme)
shading.lha - 1.6 - dev/amos - 7K - Phong and Gouraud shading - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 5.8 beta: - util/misc - 18M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.7M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
laffiks_elaborates.zip - 9.9.7 - docs/misc - 300K - minterms, octants, texturing and bezier - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 14.5 - game/edit - 4.4M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 14.5 - game/edit - 3.8M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.33 - dev/misc - 5.6M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
TDPowerSwap.lha - 1.3 - game/think - 188K - simple logical game - (readme)
imp3.lha - 3.420 - mus/play - 47K - Do stuff on Amiga! - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 14.5 - game/edit - 4.2M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
AOS-Wallpaper1.lha - 25-01-2021 - pix/back - 442M - AmigaOS 4.1 Style Wallpaper ... - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 27.01.2024
