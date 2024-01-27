Games That Werent schreibt:
Die MegaTraveller-Serie war eine Reihe von Sci-Fi-Rollenspielen, die von Paragon Software für MicroProse und Empire Software produziert wurden. Die Kritiken waren jedoch gemischt, obwohl die Serie ihre Fans hatte - so sehr, dass Paragon wohl der Meinung war, dass ein drittes Spiel notwendig war.
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2024/01 ... wn-worlds/
Games That Werent: MegaTraveller 3 - The Unknown Worldsz
Published 27.01.2024 - 00:04 by AndreasM
