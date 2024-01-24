 

 

 

RNOEffects 2.0 veröffentlicht

Published 24.01.2024 - 11:25 by AndreasM

RNOEffects hat die Version 2.0 für MorphOS veröffentlicht.


Highlights des Updates sind das Pixel-Editor-Tool und das Speichern von Bildern im Palettenmodus, mehr dazu im kompletten Änderungsprotokoll.

Und hier ist ein neues Video über die neuen Funktionen: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VMHHgD9IcPw

http://aminet.net/package/gfx/edit/RNOEffects

