RNOEffects hat die Version 2.0 für MorphOS veröffentlicht.
Highlights des Updates sind das Pixel-Editor-Tool und das Speichern von Bildern im Palettenmodus, mehr dazu im kompletten Änderungsprotokoll.
Und hier ist ein neues Video über die neuen Funktionen: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VMHHgD9IcPw
http://aminet.net/package/gfx/edit/RNOEffects
RNOEffects 2.0 veröffentlicht
Published 24.01.2024 - 11:25 by AndreasM
