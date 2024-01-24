AmiGPT, eine AmigaOS 3.2/3.9 Anwendung zum Chatten mit ChatGPT, veröffentlicht in der Version 1.4.0 für Classic Amiga.
https://github.com/sacredbanana/AmigaGPT
AmiGPT 1.4.0 veröffentlicht
Published 24.01.2024 - 11:24 by AndreasM
