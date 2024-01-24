Damit Sie immer auf dem neuesten Stand sind, haben wir die wichtigsten Anwendungen im AmiKit für Sie aktualisiert. Viel Spaß!
Das vollständige Änderungsprotokoll von AmiKit finden Sie hier: https://bit.ly/AmiKit-changelog
AmiKit 12.4: Ein kostenloses Update für Windows, Mac, Linux, Raspberry Pi und PiStorm
Published 24.01.2024 - 11:23 by AndreasM
