Die identify.library wurde in der Version 44.1 veröffentlicht.
Dies ist hauptsächlich ein Bugfix-Release:
Bugfix: Emu68 MMU wurde nicht korrekt erkannt
Bugfix: OCS Denise wurde nicht erkannt
Bugfix: Apollo 2030 wurde nicht erkannt
68EC030 wird jetzt erkannt (wenn mmu.library vorhanden ist)
Emu68 Unicam Board hinzugefügt
https://github.com/shred/identify/releases
identify.library 44.1 veröffentlicht
Published 24.01.2024 - 11:21 by AndreasM
