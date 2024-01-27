AmiBerry ist in der Version 5.6.6 erschienen.
Das vollständige Änderungsprotokoll ist enthalten.
https://github.com/BlitterStudio/amiberry/releases
Published 27.01.2024 - 00:01 by AndreasM
