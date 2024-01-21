Git Desktop ist in der Version 0.12.41 für MorphOS erschienen.
Git Desktop ist ein grafisches Git-Frontend für MorphOS.
Es ist GitHub Desktop und GitLab Discovery sehr ähnlich, hat aber auch einige von Visual Studio Code und GitKraken inspirierte Funktionen.
https://www.morphos-storage.net/?id=2042332
Git Desktop 0.12.41 erschienen
Published 21.01.2024 - 14:34
