Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Bernd Assenmacher Image2PDF_2.5.lha (Graphics/Convert) 5 MB / Jan 18 2024
TDolphin GitDesktop_0.12.41.lha (Development/Tools) 1 MB / Jan 17 2024
Pierre Gilhodes Gobliiins5-demo.lha (Games/ScummVM) 74 MB / Jan 16 2024
Michal Wozniak HomeWorld-VF.lha (Games/Strategy) 357 MB / Jan 15 2024
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b48.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Jan 13 2024
Oliver Roberts WarpWebPdt_45.5.lha (Dependencies/Datatypes) 285 KB / Jan 13 2024
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 20.01.2024 - 09:57 by AndreasM
