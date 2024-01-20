 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.

The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 20.01.2024 - 09:57 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Amiga Future Nr. 166 - 19.01.2024
Station Master 3/2001 - 19.01.2024
C4 - Die Computer-Illustrierte 5/84 - 19.01.2024
Cover: BMX XXX - 19.01.2024
Cover: Madden NFL 2003 - 19.01.2024
Cover: Mafia - 19.01.2024
Cover: OutRun 2 - 19.01.2024
Cover: Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory - 19.01.2024
Cover: Ten Great Games - 19.01.2024
Resident Evil Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
King of Fighters '95, The Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Discworld II: Vermutlich vermisst...!? Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Mechwarrior 2: Kampfspiel im 31. Jahrhundert Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Swagman Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Battle Stations Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
NHL PowerPlay '96 Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Darklight Conflict Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Touge King: The Spirits 2 Sega Magazin 8/97 - 18.01.2024
Wipeout 2097 Sega Magazin 8/97 - 18.01.2024
Sonic Jam Sega Magazin 8/97 - 18.01.2024
Elevator Action II Sega Magazin 8/97 - 18.01.2024
Dragon Force Sega Magazin 8/97 - 18.01.2024
Trash It Sega Magazin 8/97 - 18.01.2024
TrackMania Sunrise PC Games 6/2005 - 13.01.2024
Pro Evolution Soccer 3 PC Games 12/2003 - 13.01.2024
Pro Evolution Soccer 4 PC Games 1/2005 - 13.01.2024
Serious Sam: The Second Encounter PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Erotica Island PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Druuna: Morbus Gravis PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Baldur's Gate II: Das Epos PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Alfred Hitchcock Presents: The Final Cut PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
The Cameron Files: Secret at Loch Ness PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Black & White: Insel der Kreaturen PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Dungeon Master PC Games 10/92 - 13.01.2024
Carl Lewis Challenge, The PC Games 10/92 - 13.01.2024
Dick Tracy: The Crime Solving Adventure PC Games 10/92 - 13.01.2024
Hong Kong Mahjong Pro PC Games 10/92 - 13.01.2024
Stay Forever Nr. 2 - 12.01.2024
Chip Special SH Amiga 2 - 12.01.2024
Chip Special SH Amiga 3 - 12.01.2024
Chip Special SH Amiga 4 - 12.01.2024
Chip Special SH C - 12.01.2024
Cover: Industriegigant, Der: Expansion Set - 12.01.2024
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page