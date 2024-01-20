Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Amiga Future Nr. 166 - 19.01.2024
Station Master 3/2001 - 19.01.2024
C4 - Die Computer-Illustrierte 5/84 - 19.01.2024
Cover: BMX XXX - 19.01.2024
Cover: Madden NFL 2003 - 19.01.2024
Cover: Mafia - 19.01.2024
Cover: OutRun 2 - 19.01.2024
Cover: Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory - 19.01.2024
Cover: Ten Great Games - 19.01.2024
Resident Evil Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
King of Fighters '95, The Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Discworld II: Vermutlich vermisst...!? Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Mechwarrior 2: Kampfspiel im 31. Jahrhundert Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Swagman Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Battle Stations Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
NHL PowerPlay '96 Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Darklight Conflict Sega Magazin 9/97 - 18.01.2024
Touge King: The Spirits 2 Sega Magazin 8/97 - 18.01.2024
Wipeout 2097 Sega Magazin 8/97 - 18.01.2024
Sonic Jam Sega Magazin 8/97 - 18.01.2024
Elevator Action II Sega Magazin 8/97 - 18.01.2024
Dragon Force Sega Magazin 8/97 - 18.01.2024
Trash It Sega Magazin 8/97 - 18.01.2024
TrackMania Sunrise PC Games 6/2005 - 13.01.2024
Pro Evolution Soccer 3 PC Games 12/2003 - 13.01.2024
Pro Evolution Soccer 4 PC Games 1/2005 - 13.01.2024
Serious Sam: The Second Encounter PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Erotica Island PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Druuna: Morbus Gravis PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Baldur's Gate II: Das Epos PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Alfred Hitchcock Presents: The Final Cut PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
The Cameron Files: Secret at Loch Ness PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Pool of Radiance: Ruins of Myth Drannor PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Black & White: Insel der Kreaturen PC Games 2/2002 - 13.01.2024
Dungeon Master PC Games 10/92 - 13.01.2024
Carl Lewis Challenge, The PC Games 10/92 - 13.01.2024
Dick Tracy: The Crime Solving Adventure PC Games 10/92 - 13.01.2024
Hong Kong Mahjong Pro PC Games 10/92 - 13.01.2024
Stay Forever Nr. 2 - 12.01.2024
Chip Special SH Amiga 2 - 12.01.2024
Chip Special SH Amiga 3 - 12.01.2024
Chip Special SH Amiga 4 - 12.01.2024
Chip Special SH C - 12.01.2024
Cover: Industriegigant, Der: Expansion Set - 12.01.2024
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
