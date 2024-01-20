Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
JP20.lha - - demo/mag - 1.4M - Jurassic Pack #20 - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 5.79 beta: - util/misc - 16M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
WarpWebPdt.lha - 45.5 - util/dtype - 285K - WebP image datatype V45.5 - (readme)
Image2PDF.lha - 2.5 - util/conv - 20M - convert images to PDF and more - (readme)
IdentifyDev.lha - 44.1 - util/libs - 67K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
IdentifyUsr.lha - 44.1 - util/libs - 101K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
Mnemosyne.lha - 1.2.0 - util/misc - 80K - Disk usage statistics+file/folder utility - (readme)
v4sa_wb_2024.png - - pix/wb - 1.1M - Vampire V4 Standalone Workbench in 2024 - (readme)
Crazy8_A500_DiskVersion.lha - 2.2 - game/think - 477K - Crazy8 OCS Disk Version - (readme)
GitDesktop.lha - 0.12.41 - dev/misc - 1.4M - Graphical frontend for git - (readme)
morsconv.lha - 2.0 - text/misc - 9K - Modular Morse code generator - (readme)
woof.lha - 1.434 - game/actio - 21M - Woof (Doom Port) - (readme)
heif-convert.lha - 1.17.6 - gfx/conv - 2.6M - Convert HEIC HEIF images to jpeg or png - (readme)
tekstura_4_points.lha - 1.6 - dev/amos - 57K - 4 point texture mapping - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.106.1 - util/shell - 860K - ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TAB Expand - (readme)
ZIPTest-1.1.lha - 1.1 - util/misc - 49K - test Amiga 3000 ZIP DRAM memory chips - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 30.8 - misc/emu - 5.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 30.8 - misc/emu - 5.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
fix1980.lha - 1.1 - util/arc - 1K - Fix an lha with timestamps of 1980 - (readme)
WhatIFF2.12.lha - - mags/misc - 2.0M - What IFF? #2.12-December-2023 - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 20.01.2024 - 09:57 by AndreasM
