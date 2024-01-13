 

 

 

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 13.01.2024 - 10:29 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Stay Forever Nr. 2 - 12.01.2024
Chip Special SH Amiga 2 - 12.01.2024
Chip Special SH Amiga 3 - 12.01.2024
Chip Special SH Amiga 4 - 12.01.2024
Chip Special SH C - 12.01.2024
Cover: Industriegigant, Der: Expansion Set - 12.01.2024
Petko PC Games 11/95 - 08.01.2024
Cover: 128'er Extra Nr. 2 - 08.01.2024
Cover: Interton VC 4000 - Cassette 1: Autorennen - 08.01.2024
MC SH 88 - 08.01.2024
MC SH 215 - 08.01.2024
CHIP SOFT TECH 1/88 - 08.01.2024
CHIP Inside SH Unix - 08.01.2024
St. Thomas Power Play 4/96 - 07.01.2024
Sea Legends Power Play 4/96 - 07.01.2024
Shinobi X Video Games 8/95 - 07.01.2024
Shanghai True Valor Video Games 3/99 - 07.01.2024
Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger Video Games 8/95 - 07.01.2024
Hell: A Cyberpunk Thriller Video Games 8/95 - 07.01.2024
Syndicate Video Games 8/95 - 07.01.2024
Donkey Kong Land Video Games 8/95 - 07.01.2024
Robocop 2 ASM 2/92 - 07.01.2024
Elvira: The Arcade Game ASM 6/92 - 07.01.2024
RoboCop 3 ASM 6/92 - 07.01.2024
Free D.C! ASM 6/92 - 07.01.2024
Elvira: The Arcade Game ASM 3/92 - 07.01.2024
Fascination ASM 3/92 - 07.01.2024
Amiga Spiele Disc Nr. 14 - 06.01.2024
Toolbox 2/89 - 06.01.2024
Toolbox SH 1 - 06.01.2024
Computer Generation 2/86 - 06.01.2024
Computer Generation 3/86 - 06.01.2024
Computer Generation 5/86 - 06.01.2024
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page