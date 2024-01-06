WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Subconscious - [new] - (Dimension X) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Challenger - [fixed] - (Anco) missing copying the ram-handler file during the install process - Info
Challenger - [new] - (Anco) done by Psygore - Info
Summer Games - [improved] - (U.S.Gold) smc removed, manual & source included - Info
Imaginations - [new] - (Defiance) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Made in Croatia - [new] - (Binary) done by a/b & StingRay - Info - Image
Virocop - [improved] - (Graftgold) reworked input - Info
Kelly X - [improved] - (Virgin/Mastertronic) fixed for 68000, manual added - Info
Cruise For A Corpse / Croisière pour un cadavre - [improved] - (Delphine Software) supports another version - Info
Stolen Data 9 - [new] - (Anarchy) done by StingRay - Info - Image - Image
Stolen Data 10 - [new] - (Anarchy) done by StingRay - Info - Image - Image
Stuntman Seymour - [new] - (Codemasters) done by Codetapper - Info - Image
Karting Grand Prix - [improved] - (Anco) support another version, chip memory requirements reduced to 512kb - Info
Foundation's Waste - [improved] - (Exocet Software) supports another version, customs option added - Info
S.D.I. - [improved] - (Cinemaware) supports another version - Info
Super Hang-On - [fixed] - (Sega/Electric Dreams) highscore/laptimes incompatibility introduced with 1.7 update fixed - Info
Wings of Death - [improved] - (Thalion/Eclipse) freeze on exit in NTSC mode fixed - Info
Hellrun Machine - [updated] - (Amiga Fun) patch rewritten, editor is now supported, control problems fixed, blitter wait patches can be disabled with CUSTOM1, new install script, source code included - Info
Time Bandit - [improved] - (Microdeal) supports another version - Info
Alien Legion - [improved] - (Pegasus) install script updated - Info
Traders - [improved] - (Linel) supports another version, new install script, icons added - Info
Campaign - [improved] - (Empire) supports another version - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 06.01.2024
