Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
protrekkr.lha - audio/edit - 2.6.3r1 - 23 MB - 25.12.2023 - Music tracker formerly known as NoiseTrekker
nallepuh.lha - audio/misc - 1.8 - 504 KB - 11.12.2023 - Nalle Puh (Paula,CIAA,CIAB emulation)
seq.lha - audio/misc - 2.9 - 425 KB - 11.12.2023 - MIDI sequencer
vumeter.lha - audio/misc - 53.7 - 246 KB - 31.12.2023 - Audio VUMeter display
json-c.lha - development/library/misc - 0.17 - 272 KB - 24.12.2023 - C library for processing JSON
amissl-sdk.lha - development/misc - 5.13 - 2 MB - 23.12.2023 - SDK for AmiSSL
ira.lha - development/misc - 2.10 - 264 KB - 07.12.2023 - MC68000/10/20/30/40 reassembler
libffmpeg.lha - development/misc - 6.1 - 28 MB - 31.12.2023 - Multimedia libraries
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 30.72 - 5 MB - 26.12.2023 - Signetics-based machines emulator
snes9x.zip - emulation/gamesystem - 1.62.3r2 - 121 MB - 05.01.2024 - Super Nintendo / Super Famicom emulator
wormwars.lha - game/action - 9.34 - 1 MB - 11.12.2023 - Advanced snake/Tron game
woof.lha - game/fps - 1.417 - 13 MB - 19.12.2023 - A continuation of Lee Killough's Doom source port
scummvm-src.zip - game/misc - 2.8.0 - 244 MB - 31.12.2023 - ScummVM Source
scummvm.lha - game/misc - 2.8.0 - 95 MB - 31.12.2023 - Run supported classic adventure/rpg games
xrick_sdl2.lha - game/platform - 0.6 - 3 MB - 02.12.2023 - Rick Dangerous SDL2 port
mce.lha - game/utility - 14.4 - 4 MB - 05.01.2024 - Multi-game Character Editor
pintorweb.lha - graphics/misc - 4.00 - 15 MB - 01.12.2023 - An easy program to handling pictures
easyrapa.lha - library/hollywood - 1.1 - 10 MB - 05.01.2024 - Generate RapaGui simple app structure
hwp_apng.lha - library/hollywood - 1.3 - 1 MB - 11.12.2023 - Hollywood plugin for APNG anims
hwp_plananarama.lha - library/hollywood - 2.2 - 462 KB - 11.12.2023 - Hollywood plugin for planar screen
amissl.lha - library/misc - 5.13 - 3 MB - 23.12.2023 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
netsurf.lha - network/browser - 3.11 - 8 MB - 31.12.2023 - Fast CSS capable browser
amigagpt.lha - network/chat - 1.3.1 - 795 KB - 02.12.2023 - App for chatting to ChatGPT
iconecta.lha - network/misc - 5.20 - 2 MB - 08.12.2023 - A little and easy program to test your connection
aamp-src.lha - network/server/misc - 2.1 - 16 MB - 20.12.2023 - Sources of AAMP (Amiga Apache MySQL PHP) and related libs
aamp.lha - network/server/misc - 2.1 - 149 MB - 20.12.2023 - Amiga Apache MySQL PHP. A developer environment for webpages (and more).
omanko.lha - utility/filetool - 1.20 - 2 MB - 28.11.2023 - web tool made to get the MD5 and CRC32 checksums
astralgame.lha - utility/misc - 4.10 - 5 MB - 27.12.2023 - A little tool to know zodiac signs, moon phases
pwgen.lha - utility/misc - 0.5 - 5 KB - 05.01.2024 - Passwort Generator
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.45 - 832 KB - 31.12.2023 - Multipurpose utility
sacrificiopagano.lha - utility/misc - 2.10 - 7 MB - 31.12.2023 - Magic Tool
compression.lha - utility/text - 0.30 - 2 MB - 31.12.2023 - A PDF generator
deepl.lha - utility/text - 0.92 - 3 MB - 31.12.2023 - DeepL tool / incl. sourcecode
fonttester.lha - utility/text - 2.00 - 2 MB - 07.12.2023 - Tool to test the fonts installed in the system
image2pdf.lha - utility/text/convert - 2.4 - 19 MB - 01.12.2023 - Convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF
litexl.lha - utility/text/edit - 2.1.2r1 - 2 MB - 31.12.2023 - A lightweight text editor written in Lua and SDL
wb2filer.lha - utility/workbench - 0.9 - 47 KB - 18.12.2023 - Hack to run Filer when dbl-click on desktop icons
ffmpeg.lha - video/convert - 6.1 - 51 MB - 07.12.2023 - Video and audio converter
ffmpeggui.lha - video/convert - v3.5 - 248 KB - 12.12.2023 - A GUI for the ffmpeg video converter program
aiostreams.lha - video/misc - v1.7.7 - 228 KB - 20.12.2023 - Stream video from major online platforms
simplesub.lha - video/misc - v2.0 - 21 MB - 11.12.2023 - Create, edit and encode .srt subtitles for videos
yt.lha - video/misc - 2.5 - 830 KB - 13.12.2023 - YouTube URL Extractor script
mplayer.lha - video/play - 1.5 - 26 MB - 25.12.2023 - A powerful multimedia video and audio player
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 06.01.2024 - 11:03 by AndreasM
