Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld Bugdom_1.3.4.lha (Games/Action) 47 MB / Jan 04 2024
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_30.72.lha (Emulation) 5 MB / Jan 04 2024
Stefan Haubenthal ReportPlus_8.45.lha (Misc) 771 KB / Jan 03 2024
Philippe Rimauro ACE_1.26.lha (Emulation) 2 MB / Jan 03 2024
BeWorld ScummVM_2.8.0.lha (Games/Adventure) 164 MB / Jan 02 2024
BeWorld OpenBor_4.0.7533.lha (Emulation) 942 KB / Jan 02 2024
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b47.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Dec 29 2023
J.C. Herran Martin AstralGame_4.10.lha (Games/Misc) 4 MB / Dec 29 2023
Papiosaur Easy2Compile_1.2.lha (Development/C) 1 MB / Dec 29 2023
BeWorld FFmpeg_6.1.0.lha (Multimedia) 58 MB / Dec 28 2023
emarti Murat Özdemir, Papiosaur MUI-Examples-1.1.lha (Development/C) 616 KB / Dec 26 2023
BeWorld LBreakoutHD_1.1.5.lha (Games/BrickBreaker) 4 MB / Dec 26 2023
George Sokianos AIOstreams_1.7.7.lha (Network/Streaming) 231 KB / Dec 25 2023
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.11.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Dec 24 2023
Michal Wozniak HomeWorld.lha (Games/Strategy) 339 MB / Dec 23 2023
Carsten Siegner Scriba_1.9.9.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 6 MB / Dec 23 2023
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_7.2.lha (MorphOS-update) 34 MB / Dec 19 2023
Stefan Haubenthal RASM_2.1.lha (Development/Cross) 939 KB / Dec 19 2023
Papiosaur Quick_1.3.lha (Ambient/Launchbar) 1 MB / Dec 18 2023
Herbert Klackl Abombniball.lha (Games/Think) 709 KB / Dec 16 2023
Kelly Samel CircusLinux.lha (Games/BrickBreaker) 1 MB / Dec 16 2023
J.C. Herran Martin BootClock_1.50.lha (Misc) 1 MB / Dec 16 2023
Stefan Haubenthal WormWars_9.34.lha (Games/Action) 927 KB / Dec 12 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn APNG_1.3.lha (Dependencies/Hollywood) 1 MB / Dec 11 2023
TDolphin GitDesktop_0.11.31.lha (Development/Tools) 1 MB / Dec 10 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld XPDF-GUI_1.1.lha (Office/Convert) 10 MB / Dec 08 2023
J.C. Herran Martin iConecta_5.20.lha (Network/Wifi) 2 MB / Dec 08 2023
Frank Wille IRA_2.10.lha (Development/ASM) 154 KB / Dec 08 2023
J.C. Herran Martin FontTester_2.00.lha (Office/Show) 1 MB / Dec 05 2023
J.C. Herran Martin Omanko!_1.20.lha (Files/Tools) 1 MB / Dec 01 2023
J.C. Herran Martin PintorWeb_4.00.lha (Graphics/Tools) 14 MB / Dec 01 2023
Bernd Assenmacher Image2PDF_2.4.lha (Graphics/Convert) 5 MB / Nov 30 2023
J.C. Herran Martin WitchCleaner_3.05.lha (Network/Web) 2 MB / Nov 27 2023
William S. Hawes Arexx.lha (Dependencies) 24 KB / Nov 25 2023
Unsatisfactory Software xad-7z_2.8.lha (Files/Archive) 242 KB / Nov 25 2023
BeWorld libfreetype2_2.13.2.lha (Development/Library) 25 MB / Nov 24 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 06.01.2024 - 11:03 by AndreasM
