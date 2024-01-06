 

 

 

The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 06.01.2024 - 11:03 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image BeWorld Image Bugdom_1.3.4.lha (Games/Action) 47 MB / Jan 04 2024
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image AmiArcadia_30.72.lha (Emulation) 5 MB / Jan 04 2024
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image ReportPlus_8.45.lha (Misc) 771 KB / Jan 03 2024
Image Philippe Rimauro Image ACE_1.26.lha (Emulation) 2 MB / Jan 03 2024
Image BeWorld Image ScummVM_2.8.0.lha (Games/Adventure) 164 MB / Jan 02 2024
Image BeWorld Image OpenBor_4.0.7533.lha (Emulation) 942 KB / Jan 02 2024
Image Papiosaur, BeWorld Image Easy2Install_1.0b47.lha (Network/PackageManager) 2 MB / Dec 29 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image AstralGame_4.10.lha (Games/Misc) 4 MB / Dec 29 2023
Image Papiosaur Image Easy2Compile_1.2.lha (Development/C) 1 MB / Dec 29 2023
Image BeWorld Image FFmpeg_6.1.0.lha (Multimedia) 58 MB / Dec 28 2023
Image emarti Murat Özdemir, Papiosaur Image MUI-Examples-1.1.lha (Development/C) 616 KB / Dec 26 2023
Image BeWorld Image LBreakoutHD_1.1.5.lha (Games/BrickBreaker) 4 MB / Dec 26 2023
Image George Sokianos Image AIOstreams_1.7.7.lha (Network/Streaming) 231 KB / Dec 25 2023
Image BeWorld Image fheroes2_1.0.11.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Dec 24 2023
Image Michal Wozniak Image HomeWorld.lha (Games/Strategy) 339 MB / Dec 23 2023
Image Carsten Siegner Image Scriba_1.9.9.lha (Office/WordProcessor) 6 MB / Dec 23 2023
Image Jacek Piszczek Image Wayfarer_7.2.lha (MorphOS-update) 34 MB / Dec 19 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image RASM_2.1.lha (Development/Cross) 939 KB / Dec 19 2023
Image Papiosaur Image Quick_1.3.lha (Ambient/Launchbar) 1 MB / Dec 18 2023
Image Herbert Klackl Image Abombniball.lha (Games/Think) 709 KB / Dec 16 2023
Image Kelly Samel Image CircusLinux.lha (Games/BrickBreaker) 1 MB / Dec 16 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image BootClock_1.50.lha (Misc) 1 MB / Dec 16 2023
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image WormWars_9.34.lha (Games/Action) 927 KB / Dec 12 2023
Image Andreas Falkenhahn Image APNG_1.3.lha (Dependencies/Hollywood) 1 MB / Dec 11 2023
Image TDolphin Image GitDesktop_0.11.31.lha (Development/Tools) 1 MB / Dec 10 2023
Image Papiosaur, BeWorld Image XPDF-GUI_1.1.lha (Office/Convert) 10 MB / Dec 08 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image iConecta_5.20.lha (Network/Wifi) 2 MB / Dec 08 2023
Image Frank Wille Image IRA_2.10.lha (Development/ASM) 154 KB / Dec 08 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image FontTester_2.00.lha (Office/Show) 1 MB / Dec 05 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image Omanko!_1.20.lha (Files/Tools) 1 MB / Dec 01 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image PintorWeb_4.00.lha (Graphics/Tools) 14 MB / Dec 01 2023
Image Bernd Assenmacher Image Image2PDF_2.4.lha (Graphics/Convert) 5 MB / Nov 30 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image WitchCleaner_3.05.lha (Network/Web) 2 MB / Nov 27 2023
Image William S. Hawes Image Arexx.lha (Dependencies) 24 KB / Nov 25 2023
Image Unsatisfactory Software Image xad-7z_2.8.lha (Files/Archive) 242 KB / Nov 25 2023
Image BeWorld Image libfreetype2_2.13.2.lha (Development/Library) 25 MB / Nov 24 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page