Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Bleifuss PC Games 11/95 - 04.01.2024
Monsterized! PC Games 11/95 - 04.01.2024
Need for Speed, The PC Games 11/95 - 04.01.2024
Tyrian PC Games 11/95 - 04.01.2024
Big Brother: The Game PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Ancient Conquest: Die Suche nach dem goldenen Vlies PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
UEFA Manager 2000 PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Messiah: Die verschwiegenen Sünden PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Zeitmaschine, Die: Die neuen Abenteuer PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Full Strength Strongman Competition PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Jugular Street Luge Racing PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Rollcage Stage II PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Might and Magic VIII: Day of the Destroyer PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Michelin Rally Masters: Race of Champions PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Rogue Spear Mission Pack - Urban Operations PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Loom Play Time 4/93 - 01.01.2024
Dragon Slayer Play Time 4/93 - 01.01.2024
Mega lo Mania Play Time 4/93 - 01.01.2024
Shockman Play Time 4/93 - 01.01.2024
Loom Mega Fun 11/92 - 01.01.2024
Dungeon Master: Theron's Quest Mega Fun 11/92 - 01.01.2024
Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins Play Time 2/93 - 01.01.2024
Neutopia II Play Time 2/93 - 01.01.2024
Cosmic Fantasy 2 Play Time 2/93 - 01.01.2024
Air Zonk Play Time 2/93 - 01.01.2024
MIG-29M Superfulcrum Play Time 5/93 - 01.01.2024
Parasol Stars: The Story of Rainbow Islands 2 Play Time 5/93 - 01.01.2024
Samurai-Ghost Play Time 5/93 - 01.01.2024
Nectaris Play Time 5/93 - 01.01.2024
Super Fantasy Zone Play Time 5/93 - 01.01.2024
Colin McRae Rally 3 Man!ac 12/2002 - 31.12.2023
Colin McRae Rally 04 Man!ac 10/2003 - 31.12.2023
Sonic Spinball Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Sonic CD Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Dune: Der Wüstenplanet Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
James Bond 007: The Duel Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Superman: The Man of Steel (Sega) Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Wolfchild Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Sega World Tournament Golf Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Tengen World Cup Soccer Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
California Games II Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Bram Stoker's Dracula (16-Bit) Sega Magazin 2/94 - 31.12.2023
Zool: Ninja of the ''Nth'' Dimension Sega Magazin 2/94 - 31.12.2023
Wonder Boy in Monster World Sega Magazin 2/94 - 31.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 1 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 2 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 3 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 4 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 5 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 6 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 7 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 10 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 12 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 14 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 15 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 17 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 18 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 19 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 22 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 24 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 128'er Extra Nr. 1 - 30.12.2023
2 Fast 4 You PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
Assimilation PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
Blob Schlammschlacht 3D PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
Aufstand der Dinge, Der PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
Cold Dreams PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
Fade to Black PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
Dig, The PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
This Means War! PC Games 2/96 - 29.12.2023
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
Pang 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
Super Pipeline 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
Tony La Russa's Ultimate Baseball 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
Conquestador 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
P.P. Hammer and his Pneumatic Weapon 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
Rodland 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
Mortal Kombat Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Gauntlet IV Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Dschungelbuch, Das (1995) Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Sensible Soccer: European Champions (94) Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
MiG-29: Fighter Pilot Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Ottifants, The Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Fantastic Dizzy Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Deep Duck Trouble Starring Donald Duck Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
NHL 94 Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Ivan 'Ironman' Stewart's Super Off Road Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Streets of Rage II Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Wiz'n'Liz: The Frantic Wabbit Wescue Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
B.O.B. Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Artikel: Mittermeier's Lost Level PC Games 10/2000 - 27.12.2023
Artikel: Mittermeier's Lost Level PC Games 11/2000 - 27.12.2023
Artikel: Mittermeier's Lost Level PC Games 12/2000 - 27.12.2023
Artikel: Mittermeier's Lost Level PC Games 1/2001 - 27.12.2023
Artikel: Mittermeier's Lost Level PC Games 2/2001 - 27.12.2023
Artikel: Mittermeier's Lost Level PC Games 3/2001 - 27.12.2023
Cover: Gold Games 6 - 27.12.2023
DATA WELT 2/88 - 27.12.2023
Terminator 2: Judgment Day ASM 3/92 - 26.12.2023
T2: Terminator 2 - Judgment Day (MD) ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Star Wars (JVC) ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Trolls ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Lethal Weapon ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Crazy Cars 3 ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Zyconix ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis: The Action Game ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Elf ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Cool World ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Waxworks ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Ween: The Prophecy ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Valhalla ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Links: Championship Course - Mauna Kea ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Dynatech ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Digital Talk Nr. 114 - 25.12.2023
Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee Man!ac 4/2002 - 25.12.2023
Oddworld: Strangers Vergeltung Man!ac 4/2005 - 25.12.2023
FIFA Street Man!ac 4/2005 - 25.12.2023
Final Fantasy Mystic Quest Man!ac 1/94 - 25.12.2023
Plok Man!ac 1/94 - 25.12.2023
Neo Drift Out: New Technology Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Extreme Pinball Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Fighting Edition Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Magical Drop II Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Super Dodge Ball (SNK) Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
D Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
True Pinball Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Terminator 2: Judgment Day ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Brigade Commander ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Formula 1 3D ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Microprose Golf ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Cobra (Bytec) ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Ultimate Intro Studio ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Armada: Battlescapes ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Road Rash ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Jewel Master ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Master of Monsters ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Tennis Cup ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Vapor Trail: Hyper Offence Formation ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Elf ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Cover: Monkey Island, The Secret of - 22.12.2023
Amiga Germany Fanzine Nr. 9 - 22.12.2023
RETURN SH 2 - 22.12.2023
Weihnachten auf dem Commodore SH 1 - 22.12.2023
Artikel: ETAINA 2000 PC Games 1/2001 - 18.12.2023
Interview: Chris Hülsbeck PC Games 9/95 - 17.12.2023
Robotech: Crystal Dreams Video Games 3/97 - 17.12.2023
Duke Nukem 3D Video Games 8/97 - 17.12.2023
Frankenstein: Mit den Augen des Monsters Video Games 10/97 - 17.12.2023
WCW vs the World Video Games 12/97 - 17.12.2023
Batman & Robin Video Games 8/98 - 17.12.2023
Fluid Video Games 8/98 - 17.12.2023
Kingdom: The Far Reaches PC Games 9/95 - 17.12.2023
Paparazzi!: Tales of Tinseltown PC Games 9/95 - 17.12.2023
Grand Prix 2 PC Games 9/95 - 17.12.2023
Extreme Assault PC Games 6/97 - 17.12.2023
Need for Speed II PC Games 6/97 - 17.12.2023
MDK PC Games 4/97 - 17.12.2023
Theme Hospital PC Games 4/97 - 17.12.2023
Sim Golf PC Games 4/97 - 17.12.2023
Extreme Assault PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Shivers Two: Harvest of Souls PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Last Express, The PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Independence Day PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Comanche 3 PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Bug Too! PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Darklight Conflict PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Lost Vikings 2: Norse by Norsewest PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Three Dirty Dwarves PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Aaron vs. Ruth: Battle of the Big Bats PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Marble Drop PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Diamonds 3D PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Helicops PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Iron & Blood PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Scarab PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
CT Special Forces Man!ac 9/2002 - 15.12.2023
Turok: Evolution (GBA) Man!ac 9/2002 - 15.12.2023
Top Gun: Firestorm Man!ac 9/2002 - 15.12.2023
CT Special Forces 3: Bioterror Man!ac 6/2004 - 15.12.2023
Scooby Doo 2: Die Monster sind los Man!ac 6/2004 - 15.12.2023
Dragon Ball Z: Taiketsu Man!ac 6/2004 - 15.12.2023
Hotball ASM 2/89 - 15.12.2023
Professional Skateboard Simulator ASM 2/89 - 15.12.2023
Game Set and Match 2 ASM 2/89 - 15.12.2023
Back to the Future ASM 7/88 - 15.12.2023
St. Pauli ASM 7/88 - 15.12.2023
Sherlock: The Riddle of the Crown Jewels ASM 7/88 - 15.12.2023
Crash Garrett ASM 7/88 - 15.12.2023
Soccer Games ASM 7/88 - 15.12.2023
Lotek64 Nr. 64 - 13.12.2023
Ghostbusters (Mega Drive) ASM SH 9/90 - 10.12.2023
Phelios ASM SH 9/90 - 10.12.2023
Sonic Spinball Video Games 12/93 - 10.12.2023
Sensible Soccer: European Champions (94) Video Games 12/93 - 10.12.2023
Zombies Ate My Neighbors Video Games 12/93 - 10.12.2023
Thunderhawk (Sega) Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Prince of Persia Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
After Burner III Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Ecco the Dolphin Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Road Avenger Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Sol-Feace Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Silpheed (Mega-CD) Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Jaguar XJ220 Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Thunder Storm FX Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
INXS: Make My Video Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch: Make My Video Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Retribution PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Profi-Fußball: Der Trainer PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Kingdoms of Germany PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
CD-ROM Collection 1 PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Quad Pack II PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Oldtimer: Erlebte Geschichte Teil II PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Alien Logic PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
KA-50 Hokum PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Commander Blood PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Power Drive PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Wings of Glory 1917 - 1918 PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Front Lines PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
NCAA: Road to the Final Four 2 PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Hammer of the Gods PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Gone Fishin' PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Prism Leisure Variety Pack 1 ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Lucasfilm Game Prestige Collection ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Power Pack 10 ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Solid Gold 5 Pack ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Best of Elite Vol.1 ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Best of Elite Vol.2 ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Five Star Games Vol.3 ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Live Ammo ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
A Question of Scruples: The Computer Edition ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
KGB Agent ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Transmuter ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Phalanx II: The Return ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Beat It! ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Play for Your Life ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Slalom ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 246 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 247 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 248 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 249 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 250 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 251 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 252 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 253 - 07.12.2023
S2: Silent Storm PC Games 12/2003 - 06.12.2023
S3: Silent Storm - Sentinels PC Games 9/2004 - 06.12.2023
Anno 1503: Schätze, Monster & Piraten PC Games 12/2003 - 06.12.2023
Doppelpass Amiga Games 2/95 - 06.12.2023
PGA European Tour Amiga Games 2/95 - 06.12.2023
Overlord (1994) PC Games 2/95 - 06.12.2023
Disney's Der König der Löwen Amiga Games 3/95 - 06.12.2023
Shadow Fighter Amiga Games 3/95 - 06.12.2023
Top Gear 2 Amiga Games 3/95 - 06.12.2023
Marblelous Amiga Games 3/95 - 06.12.2023
Dragonstone Amiga Games 3/95 - 06.12.2023
Kingdoms of Germany Amiga Games 4/95 - 06.12.2023
Roadkill Amiga Games 4/95 - 06.12.2023
Death Mask Amiga Games 5/95 - 06.12.2023
Guardian Amiga Games 5/95 - 06.12.2023
Artikel: Alles im Griff PC Games 2/97 - 03.12.2023
Artikel: Musik-Maschinen PC Games 2/97 - 03.12.2023
Cover: Flies - 03.12.2023
Cover: Racing Simulation 2 - 03.12.2023
Headhunter Man!ac 2/2002 - 02.12.2023
Metal Slug 3 Man!ac 1/2005 - 02.12.2023
Pro Rally 2002 Man!ac 5/2002 - 02.12.2023
Raiden III Man!ac 12/2005 - 02.12.2023
Rune Man!ac 10/2001 - 02.12.2023
King of Fighters 2000/2001, The Man!ac 1/2005 - 02.12.2023
Urban Reign Man!ac 12/2005 - 02.12.2023
Armorines: Project S.W.A.R.M. Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
Toy Story 2 Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
Shaolin Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
Box Champions 2000 Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
WWF Wrestlemania 2000 Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
Eagle One: Harrier Attack Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
Vigilante 8: 2. Herausforderung Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
NFL Blitz 2000 Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
BIG-N-Club Nr. 6 - 01.12.2023
BIG-N-Club Nr. 7 - 01.12.2023
BIG-N-Club Nr. 8 - 01.12.2023
BIG-N-Club SH 1/2023 - 01.12.2023
Das offizielle PlayStation-Magazin 3/2002 - 01.12.2023
Break Machine PC Games 8/95 - 25.11.2023
Meister, Der PC Games 8/95 - 25.11.2023
Jeff Jet: Abenteuer Infohighway PC Games 8/95 - 25.11.2023
Xenoball PC Games 8/95 - 25.11.2023
Micro Machines 2: Turbo Tournament PC Games 8/95 - 25.11.2023
Skullitaire PC Games 8/95 - 25.11.2023
Dungeon Keeper PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Earth 2140 PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Sandwarriors: Der Kampf um den Thron der Sonne PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Slam 'n Jam '96 featuring Magic & Kareem PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Trash It PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Terracide PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Connections PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Wipeout 2097 PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Callahan's Crosstime Saloon PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
RETURN Nr. 55 - 24.11.2023
Funkschau 2/84 - 24.11.2023
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 06.01.2024 - 11:03 by AndreasM
Back to previous page