 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

25
Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.

The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.
The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.

The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 06.01.2024 - 11:03 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Bleifuss PC Games 11/95 - 04.01.2024
Monsterized! PC Games 11/95 - 04.01.2024
Need for Speed, The PC Games 11/95 - 04.01.2024
Tyrian PC Games 11/95 - 04.01.2024
Big Brother: The Game PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Ancient Conquest: Die Suche nach dem goldenen Vlies PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
UEFA Manager 2000 PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Messiah: Die verschwiegenen Sünden PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Zeitmaschine, Die: Die neuen Abenteuer PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Full Strength Strongman Competition PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Jugular Street Luge Racing PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Rollcage Stage II PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Might and Magic VIII: Day of the Destroyer PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Michelin Rally Masters: Race of Champions PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Rogue Spear Mission Pack - Urban Operations PC Games 6/2000 - 04.01.2024
Loom Play Time 4/93 - 01.01.2024
Dragon Slayer Play Time 4/93 - 01.01.2024
Mega lo Mania Play Time 4/93 - 01.01.2024
Shockman Play Time 4/93 - 01.01.2024
Loom Mega Fun 11/92 - 01.01.2024
Dungeon Master: Theron's Quest Mega Fun 11/92 - 01.01.2024
Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins Play Time 2/93 - 01.01.2024
Neutopia II Play Time 2/93 - 01.01.2024
Cosmic Fantasy 2 Play Time 2/93 - 01.01.2024
Air Zonk Play Time 2/93 - 01.01.2024
MIG-29M Superfulcrum Play Time 5/93 - 01.01.2024
Parasol Stars: The Story of Rainbow Islands 2 Play Time 5/93 - 01.01.2024
Samurai-Ghost Play Time 5/93 - 01.01.2024
Nectaris Play Time 5/93 - 01.01.2024
Super Fantasy Zone Play Time 5/93 - 01.01.2024
Colin McRae Rally 3 Man!ac 12/2002 - 31.12.2023
Colin McRae Rally 04 Man!ac 10/2003 - 31.12.2023
Sonic Spinball Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Sonic CD Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Dune: Der Wüstenplanet Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
James Bond 007: The Duel Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Superman: The Man of Steel (Sega) Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Wolfchild Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Sega World Tournament Golf Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Tengen World Cup Soccer Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
California Games II Sega Magazin 11/93 - 31.12.2023
Bram Stoker's Dracula (16-Bit) Sega Magazin 2/94 - 31.12.2023
Zool: Ninja of the ''Nth'' Dimension Sega Magazin 2/94 - 31.12.2023
Wonder Boy in Monster World Sega Magazin 2/94 - 31.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 1 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 2 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 3 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 4 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 5 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 6 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 7 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 10 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 12 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 14 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 15 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 17 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 18 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 19 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 22 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 64'er Extra Nr. 24 - 30.12.2023
Cover: 128'er Extra Nr. 1 - 30.12.2023
2 Fast 4 You PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
Assimilation PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
Blob Schlammschlacht 3D PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
Aufstand der Dinge, Der PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
Cold Dreams PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
Fade to Black PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
Dig, The PC Games 10/95 - 29.12.2023
This Means War! PC Games 2/96 - 29.12.2023
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
Pang 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
Super Pipeline 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
Tony La Russa's Ultimate Baseball 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
Conquestador 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
P.P. Hammer and his Pneumatic Weapon 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
Rodland 64er 1/92 - 29.12.2023
Mortal Kombat Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Gauntlet IV Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Dschungelbuch, Das (1995) Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Sensible Soccer: European Champions (94) Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
MiG-29: Fighter Pilot Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Ottifants, The Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Fantastic Dizzy Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Deep Duck Trouble Starring Donald Duck Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
NHL 94 Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Ivan 'Ironman' Stewart's Super Off Road Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Streets of Rage II Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Wiz'n'Liz: The Frantic Wabbit Wescue Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
B.O.B. Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master Sega Magazin 11/93 - 28.12.2023
Artikel: Mittermeier's Lost Level PC Games 10/2000 - 27.12.2023
Artikel: Mittermeier's Lost Level PC Games 11/2000 - 27.12.2023
Artikel: Mittermeier's Lost Level PC Games 12/2000 - 27.12.2023
Artikel: Mittermeier's Lost Level PC Games 1/2001 - 27.12.2023
Artikel: Mittermeier's Lost Level PC Games 2/2001 - 27.12.2023
Artikel: Mittermeier's Lost Level PC Games 3/2001 - 27.12.2023
Cover: Gold Games 6 - 27.12.2023
DATA WELT 2/88 - 27.12.2023
Terminator 2: Judgment Day ASM 3/92 - 26.12.2023
T2: Terminator 2 - Judgment Day (MD) ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Star Wars (JVC) ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Trolls ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Lethal Weapon ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Crazy Cars 3 ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Zyconix ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis: The Action Game ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Elf ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Cool World ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Waxworks ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Ween: The Prophecy ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Valhalla ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Links: Championship Course - Mauna Kea ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Dynatech ASM 3/93 - 26.12.2023
Digital Talk Nr. 114 - 25.12.2023
Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee Man!ac 4/2002 - 25.12.2023
Oddworld: Strangers Vergeltung Man!ac 4/2005 - 25.12.2023
FIFA Street Man!ac 4/2005 - 25.12.2023
Final Fantasy Mystic Quest Man!ac 1/94 - 25.12.2023
Plok Man!ac 1/94 - 25.12.2023
Neo Drift Out: New Technology Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Extreme Pinball Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Fighting Edition Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Magical Drop II Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Super Dodge Ball (SNK) Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
D Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
True Pinball Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge Man!ac 6/96 - 25.12.2023
Terminator 2: Judgment Day ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Brigade Commander ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Formula 1 3D ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Microprose Golf ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Cobra (Bytec) ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Ultimate Intro Studio ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Armada: Battlescapes ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Road Rash ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Jewel Master ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Master of Monsters ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Tennis Cup ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Vapor Trail: Hyper Offence Formation ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Elf ASM 12/91 - 24.12.2023
Cover: Monkey Island, The Secret of - 22.12.2023
Amiga Germany Fanzine Nr. 9 - 22.12.2023
RETURN SH 2 - 22.12.2023
Weihnachten auf dem Commodore SH 1 - 22.12.2023
Artikel: ETAINA 2000 PC Games 1/2001 - 18.12.2023
Interview: Chris Hülsbeck PC Games 9/95 - 17.12.2023
Robotech: Crystal Dreams Video Games 3/97 - 17.12.2023
Duke Nukem 3D Video Games 8/97 - 17.12.2023
Frankenstein: Mit den Augen des Monsters Video Games 10/97 - 17.12.2023
WCW vs the World Video Games 12/97 - 17.12.2023
Batman & Robin Video Games 8/98 - 17.12.2023
Fluid Video Games 8/98 - 17.12.2023
Kingdom: The Far Reaches PC Games 9/95 - 17.12.2023
Paparazzi!: Tales of Tinseltown PC Games 9/95 - 17.12.2023
Grand Prix 2 PC Games 9/95 - 17.12.2023
Extreme Assault PC Games 6/97 - 17.12.2023
Need for Speed II PC Games 6/97 - 17.12.2023
MDK PC Games 4/97 - 17.12.2023
Theme Hospital PC Games 4/97 - 17.12.2023
Sim Golf PC Games 4/97 - 17.12.2023
Extreme Assault PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Shivers Two: Harvest of Souls PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Last Express, The PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Independence Day PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Comanche 3 PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Bug Too! PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Darklight Conflict PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Lost Vikings 2: Norse by Norsewest PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Three Dirty Dwarves PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Aaron vs. Ruth: Battle of the Big Bats PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Marble Drop PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Diamonds 3D PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Helicops PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Iron & Blood PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
Scarab PC Joker 6/97 - 16.12.2023
CT Special Forces Man!ac 9/2002 - 15.12.2023
Turok: Evolution (GBA) Man!ac 9/2002 - 15.12.2023
Top Gun: Firestorm Man!ac 9/2002 - 15.12.2023
CT Special Forces 3: Bioterror Man!ac 6/2004 - 15.12.2023
Scooby Doo 2: Die Monster sind los Man!ac 6/2004 - 15.12.2023
Dragon Ball Z: Taiketsu Man!ac 6/2004 - 15.12.2023
Hotball ASM 2/89 - 15.12.2023
Professional Skateboard Simulator ASM 2/89 - 15.12.2023
Game Set and Match 2 ASM 2/89 - 15.12.2023
Back to the Future ASM 7/88 - 15.12.2023
St. Pauli ASM 7/88 - 15.12.2023
Sherlock: The Riddle of the Crown Jewels ASM 7/88 - 15.12.2023
Crash Garrett ASM 7/88 - 15.12.2023
Soccer Games ASM 7/88 - 15.12.2023
Lotek64 Nr. 64 - 13.12.2023
Ghostbusters (Mega Drive) ASM SH 9/90 - 10.12.2023
Phelios ASM SH 9/90 - 10.12.2023
Sonic Spinball Video Games 12/93 - 10.12.2023
Sensible Soccer: European Champions (94) Video Games 12/93 - 10.12.2023
Zombies Ate My Neighbors Video Games 12/93 - 10.12.2023
Thunderhawk (Sega) Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Prince of Persia Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
After Burner III Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Ecco the Dolphin Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Road Avenger Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Sol-Feace Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Silpheed (Mega-CD) Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Jaguar XJ220 Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Thunder Storm FX Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
INXS: Make My Video Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch: Make My Video Sega Magazin 9/93 - 10.12.2023
Retribution PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Profi-Fußball: Der Trainer PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Kingdoms of Germany PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
CD-ROM Collection 1 PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Quad Pack II PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Oldtimer: Erlebte Geschichte Teil II PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Alien Logic PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
KA-50 Hokum PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Commander Blood PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Power Drive PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Wings of Glory 1917 - 1918 PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Front Lines PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
NCAA: Road to the Final Four 2 PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Hammer of the Gods PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Gone Fishin' PC Games 3/95 - 09.12.2023
Prism Leisure Variety Pack 1 ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Lucasfilm Game Prestige Collection ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Power Pack 10 ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Solid Gold 5 Pack ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Best of Elite Vol.1 ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Best of Elite Vol.2 ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Five Star Games Vol.3 ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Live Ammo ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
A Question of Scruples: The Computer Edition ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
KGB Agent ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Transmuter ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Phalanx II: The Return ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Beat It! ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Play for Your Life ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Slalom ASM 2/88 - 08.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 246 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 247 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 248 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 249 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 250 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 251 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 252 - 07.12.2023
Retro Gamer Nr. 253 - 07.12.2023
S2: Silent Storm PC Games 12/2003 - 06.12.2023
S3: Silent Storm - Sentinels PC Games 9/2004 - 06.12.2023
Anno 1503: Schätze, Monster & Piraten PC Games 12/2003 - 06.12.2023
Doppelpass Amiga Games 2/95 - 06.12.2023
PGA European Tour Amiga Games 2/95 - 06.12.2023
Overlord (1994) PC Games 2/95 - 06.12.2023
Disney's Der König der Löwen Amiga Games 3/95 - 06.12.2023
Shadow Fighter Amiga Games 3/95 - 06.12.2023
Top Gear 2 Amiga Games 3/95 - 06.12.2023
Marblelous Amiga Games 3/95 - 06.12.2023
Dragonstone Amiga Games 3/95 - 06.12.2023
Kingdoms of Germany Amiga Games 4/95 - 06.12.2023
Roadkill Amiga Games 4/95 - 06.12.2023
Death Mask Amiga Games 5/95 - 06.12.2023
Guardian Amiga Games 5/95 - 06.12.2023
Artikel: Alles im Griff PC Games 2/97 - 03.12.2023
Artikel: Musik-Maschinen PC Games 2/97 - 03.12.2023
Cover: Flies - 03.12.2023
Cover: Racing Simulation 2 - 03.12.2023
Headhunter Man!ac 2/2002 - 02.12.2023
Metal Slug 3 Man!ac 1/2005 - 02.12.2023
Pro Rally 2002 Man!ac 5/2002 - 02.12.2023
Raiden III Man!ac 12/2005 - 02.12.2023
Rune Man!ac 10/2001 - 02.12.2023
King of Fighters 2000/2001, The Man!ac 1/2005 - 02.12.2023
Urban Reign Man!ac 12/2005 - 02.12.2023
Armorines: Project S.W.A.R.M. Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
Toy Story 2 Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
Shaolin Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
Box Champions 2000 Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
WWF Wrestlemania 2000 Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
Eagle One: Harrier Attack Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
Vigilante 8: 2. Herausforderung Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
NFL Blitz 2000 Man!ac 2/2000 - 02.12.2023
BIG-N-Club Nr. 6 - 01.12.2023
BIG-N-Club Nr. 7 - 01.12.2023
BIG-N-Club Nr. 8 - 01.12.2023
BIG-N-Club SH 1/2023 - 01.12.2023
Das offizielle PlayStation-Magazin 3/2002 - 01.12.2023
Break Machine PC Games 8/95 - 25.11.2023
Meister, Der PC Games 8/95 - 25.11.2023
Jeff Jet: Abenteuer Infohighway PC Games 8/95 - 25.11.2023
Xenoball PC Games 8/95 - 25.11.2023
Micro Machines 2: Turbo Tournament PC Games 8/95 - 25.11.2023
Skullitaire PC Games 8/95 - 25.11.2023
Dungeon Keeper PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Earth 2140 PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Sandwarriors: Der Kampf um den Thron der Sonne PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Slam 'n Jam '96 featuring Magic & Kareem PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Trash It PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Terracide PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Connections PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Wipeout 2097 PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
Callahan's Crosstime Saloon PC Games 7/97 - 25.11.2023
RETURN Nr. 55 - 24.11.2023
Funkschau 2/84 - 24.11.2023
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page