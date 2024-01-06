The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
apng_amiga.lha - development/library - 1.3 - 1 MB - 11.12.2023 - Library Plugin For Hollywood Applications
AROS-One - document - v2.3 - 6 KB - 17.12.2023 - AROS One x86 ABIv0
amitechgazette-issue06.pdf - document/misc - 0.6 - 4 MB - 09.12.2023 - Magazine by Eric Schwharz issues 6
f1champ.lha - document/misc - 6.21 - 74 KB - 28.11.2023 - Statistics of Formula One 1950-2023
whatiff2.12.lha - document/misc - 2.12 - 2 MB - 09.12.2023 - Magazine on AmigaGuide Format December 2023
wormwars.i386-aros.zip - game/action - 9.34 - 645 KB - 31.12.2023 - Advanced Tron/Snake-style arcade game
pintorweb.lha - graphics/convert - 4.00 - 14 MB - 01.12.2023 - Handle your pictures to use on your web pages
black_white_drawers.zip - graphics/icon - 1.00 - 83 KB - 23.12.2023 - Set of Black & White Icons with New Glow Borders
drawer_games_unofficial_kensv4.zip - graphics/icon - 1.3 - 258 KB - 21.12.2023 - Unofficial Drawer Games Icons Kens v4 Style
icondropx_12-29-23.i386-aros.zip - graphics/icon - 1.02 - 68 KB - 03.01.2024 - Icon Maker to make PNG Icons from PNG Images
iff_icon_data_decoder.zip - graphics/icon - 1.00 - 175 KB - 30.11.2023 - Iff Icon Data Decoder snippets and PDF
new_colored_disks.zip - graphics/icon - 1.00 - 306 KB - 04.01.2024 - Set of Colored Removable Disk Icons
new_flash_disk_icons.zip - graphics/icon - 1.00 - 39 KB - 04.01.2024 - Set of Colored Flash Disk Icons
new_floppy_icons.zip - graphics/icon - 1.00 - 143 KB - 04.01.2024 - Set of Colored Floppy Disk Icons
new_ram_disk_icons.zip - graphics/icon - 1.00 - 204 KB - 04.01.2024 - Set of Colored PNG Ram Disk Icons
iconecta.lha - network/misc - 5.20 - 2 MB - 08.12.2023 - A little and easy program to test your Internet
image2pdf.i386-aros.lha - office/dtp - 2.4 - 19 MB - 04.12.2023 - convert images file to PDF
xpdf-gui.i386-aros.zip - office/dtp - 1.1 - 7 MB - 12.12.2023 - Gui for XPDFTools Suite
zunearc.i386-aros.zip - utility/archive - 1.6 - 97 KB - 09.12.2023 - A Zune front end for Archivers
omanko.lha - utility/filetool - 1.20 - 2 MB - 28.11.2023 - web tool made to get the MD5 and CRC32 checksums
astralgame.lha - utility/misc - 4.10 - 5 MB - 28.12.2023 - A little tool to know zodiac signs, moon phases
sacrificiopagano.lha - utility/misc - 2.10 - 7 MB - 02.01.2024 - Magic Tool
zoomit.i386-aros.lha - utility/misc - 1.3 - 152 KB - 09.12.2023 - Zoom Application
fonttester.lha - utility/text - 1.20 - 2 MB - 04.12.2023 - Test the fonts installed in your system
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 06.01.2024 - 11:03 by AndreasM
Back to previous page