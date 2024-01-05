Wayfarer ist in der Version 7.2 für MorphOS erschienen.
Änderungen:
Umstellung auf WebKitGTK 2.42.4
Angepasste JSString-Längenbegrenzung
https://wayfarer.icu
Wayfarer 7.2 veröffentlicht
Published 05.01.2024 - 13:54 by AndreasM
