Die Ausgabe 64 der Lotek64 ist erschienen.
Inhalt:
* Interview mit Peter Baustaedter
Big Player in Hollywood
* Buch über Commodore
The Inside Story
* Computerprogramme in MAD und Fix und Foxi
Vernünftige Software
* Mystique-Spiele für Atari VCS
Total anstößig
* Würdigung eines Lieblingsspiels
International Karate
* Noch ein Lieblingsspiel
The Trap Door
Lotek64 Ausgabe 64 erschienen
Published 05.01.2024 - 13:46 by AndreasM
