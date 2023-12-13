 

 

 

Last Magazine

Amiga Portal
Amiga Germany Fan’zine #9 vorbestellen

Published 13.12.2023 - 19:44

Die Amiga Germany Fan’zine #9 ist ab sofort vorbestellbar!

Als Inhalte gibt’s in der #9, auf 68 A5 Seiten, knallendes 80er/90er Design und folgende Themen:

Titelthema: Turrican
Replay: P.P. Hammer
Weihnachtsgames auf dem Amiga
Golden Axe
Axel Hellwig – Er lebt
Diskettenkind             
Warum hängen wir nach so vielen Jahren immer noch am Amiga?
Ausführliches Interview mit Factor 5
Jede Menge coole Erinnerungen

https://amiga-germany-fanzine.de/produk ... fanzine-9/

