Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.

The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.
The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.

The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.
Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

AmigaOS 3.2 – Das Handbuch vorbestellen

Published 10.12.2023 - 13:38 by HelmutH

Das AmigaOS3.2 Handbuch wird am 20. Februar 2024 im Handel erhältlich sein.
Es umfasst 512 Seiten. Das gebundene Buch (Hardcover, 16 x 24 cm) kommt für 29,90 Euro in den Handel.
Für 14,95 Euro wird eine digitale Edition (PDF-Ebook) angeboten.

Beim Verlag Look Behind You kann das AmigaOS 3.2 Handbuch vorbestellt werden:
https://lookbehindyou.de/produkt/amigaos32-handbuch/

Wer bis zum 20. Dezember 2023 vorbestellt, erhält das Buch einige Tage vor dem Erscheinungstermin und als Dankeschön zusätzlich die digitale Edition des Buchs gratis dazu.

