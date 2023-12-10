Das AmigaOS3.2 Handbuch wird am 20. Februar 2024 im Handel erhältlich sein.
Es umfasst 512 Seiten. Das gebundene Buch (Hardcover, 16 x 24 cm) kommt für 29,90 Euro in den Handel.
Für 14,95 Euro wird eine digitale Edition (PDF-Ebook) angeboten.
Beim Verlag Look Behind You kann das AmigaOS 3.2 Handbuch vorbestellt werden:
https://lookbehindyou.de/produkt/amigaos32-handbuch/
Wer bis zum 20. Dezember 2023 vorbestellt, erhält das Buch einige Tage vor dem Erscheinungstermin und als Dankeschön zusätzlich die digitale Edition des Buchs gratis dazu.
AmigaOS 3.2 – Das Handbuch vorbestellen
Published 10.12.2023 - 13:38 by HelmutH
