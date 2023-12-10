APNG-Plugin 1.3 und Plananarama 2.2 veröffentlicht
Hiermit wird bekannt gegeben, dass gerade Bugfix-Updates für die APNG- und Plananarama-Plugins für Hollywood veröffentlicht wurden. Das APNG-Plugin für Hollywood bietet Unterstützung für das Laden und Speichern von PNG-Animationen und Plananarama ist ein Plugin, das es Hollywood ermöglicht, auf Nicht-RTG-Bildschirmen auf klassischen Amigas zu laufen. Beide Updates stehen ab sofort zum kostenlosen Download auf dem offiziellen Hollywood-Portal zur Verfügung.
APNG-Plugin 1.3 und Plananarama 2.2 veröffentlicht
Published 10.12.2023 - 13:14 by HelmutH
