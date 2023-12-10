 

 

 

The Amiga Future 165 will be released on the 2nd November.

APNG-Plugin 1.3 und Plananarama 2.2 veröffentlicht

Published 10.12.2023 - 13:14 by HelmutH

APNG-Plugin 1.3 und Plananarama 2.2 veröffentlicht

Hiermit wird bekannt gegeben, dass gerade Bugfix-Updates für die APNG- und Plananarama-Plugins für Hollywood veröffentlicht wurden. Das APNG-Plugin für Hollywood bietet Unterstützung für das Laden und Speichern von PNG-Animationen und Plananarama ist ein Plugin, das es Hollywood ermöglicht, auf Nicht-RTG-Bildschirmen auf klassischen Amigas zu laufen. Beide Updates stehen ab sofort zum kostenlosen Download auf dem offiziellen Hollywood-Portal zur Verfügung.

Back to previous page