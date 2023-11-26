 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.

More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 26.11.2023 - 10:45 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

Adrian's Digital Basement: From Death's doorstep to alive again: I really love this Field Found Amiga 500

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gW4ftRPurU


Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga Games: TV Series

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IT7DQs-rGHU


Amiga Bill: 11/12/2023 Commodore Amiga - The Latest Amiga News, Games, Demos, and Some Classic Gaming

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7TwAA_it4k


Amiga Bill: 11/19/2023 How To Make Your Own Amiga Game Using The Scorpion Engine w/ Guest Eric "Earok" Hogan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dseVdSw4tg


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay TURRICAN II - AMIGA - 720 Comentado

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5m7tABW9iSs


Amiga Love: The Best Rogue, and Other Roguelikes for Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUb9geptHAw


AMIGASYSTEM: Amiga OS O3 BB4 AfA One: Genetic Species with Audio Tracks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dj7WEADo8oY


BIOSJERBIL: Solie and DMA Engines - Amiwest Devcon 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMGe4Fbw4BQ


BIOSJERBIL: Solie and Spotless 2 - Amiwest Devcon 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89IfmkmyL28


BIOSJERBIL: Dixon and ADTOOLS - Amiwest Devcon 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BfyeOm2gWM


BIOSJERBIL: Kanning and NVMe device driver - Amiwest Devcon 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aF-WpTqO9Uo


Checkmate cases: Monitor Update - Preparing for production and see latest boards in action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lef2rsSSQbg


Chris Edwards Restoration: The Amiga 1200 that smokes CIA's

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVfjsMq4GAs


CRG: Let's finish the GBS8200 in Amiga 2000 EATX

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiLl9StWEwg


D4XX MUSIC: Jogeir Liljedahl - Physical Presence (D4XX Remix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8Q1TLRQaLw


Mindbender Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4DxeuLSPi8


Alien Breed 3D AGA (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVCGQp8-tJg


MagisthansSpielekiste: #01: Exklusiv Amiga Let´s Play: Times of Lore EP1: The Foretelling Stones (Deutsch/Gameplay)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTAdJL2VnSo


Arcade Baustellen "Röhrenlager" - Hier entsteht ein Rennsimulator - Yesterchips Museum Haingrund

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDba75YTJZg


Morgan Just Games: Amiga Live Stream - Titus The Fox / Twinworld / Pang / Oh No More Lemmings / Gremlins 2 / Beast 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-BYhgDhz1g


OldAndNewVideoGames: Exclusive Amiga Games - Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2iVk7UJTEg


RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 17.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKefWMr4AM0


RETURN-Magazin: RETURN 55 ist da!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Urzz21tym0

