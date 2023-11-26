Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Adrian's Digital Basement: From Death's doorstep to alive again: I really love this Field Found Amiga 500
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gW4ftRPurU
Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga Games: TV Series
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IT7DQs-rGHU
Amiga Bill: 11/12/2023 Commodore Amiga - The Latest Amiga News, Games, Demos, and Some Classic Gaming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7TwAA_it4k
Amiga Bill: 11/19/2023 How To Make Your Own Amiga Game Using The Scorpion Engine w/ Guest Eric "Earok" Hogan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dseVdSw4tg
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay TURRICAN II - AMIGA - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5m7tABW9iSs
Amiga Love: The Best Rogue, and Other Roguelikes for Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUb9geptHAw
AMIGASYSTEM: Amiga OS O3 BB4 AfA One: Genetic Species with Audio Tracks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dj7WEADo8oY
BIOSJERBIL: Solie and DMA Engines - Amiwest Devcon 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMGe4Fbw4BQ
BIOSJERBIL: Solie and Spotless 2 - Amiwest Devcon 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89IfmkmyL28
BIOSJERBIL: Dixon and ADTOOLS - Amiwest Devcon 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BfyeOm2gWM
BIOSJERBIL: Kanning and NVMe device driver - Amiwest Devcon 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aF-WpTqO9Uo
Checkmate cases: Monitor Update - Preparing for production and see latest boards in action
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lef2rsSSQbg
Chris Edwards Restoration: The Amiga 1200 that smokes CIA's
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVfjsMq4GAs
CRG: Let's finish the GBS8200 in Amiga 2000 EATX
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiLl9StWEwg
D4XX MUSIC: Jogeir Liljedahl - Physical Presence (D4XX Remix)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8Q1TLRQaLw
Mindbender Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4DxeuLSPi8
Alien Breed 3D AGA (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVCGQp8-tJg
MagisthansSpielekiste: #01: Exklusiv Amiga Let´s Play: Times of Lore EP1: The Foretelling Stones (Deutsch/Gameplay)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTAdJL2VnSo
Arcade Baustellen "Röhrenlager" - Hier entsteht ein Rennsimulator - Yesterchips Museum Haingrund
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDba75YTJZg
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Live Stream - Titus The Fox / Twinworld / Pang / Oh No More Lemmings / Gremlins 2 / Beast 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-BYhgDhz1g
OldAndNewVideoGames: Exclusive Amiga Games - Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2iVk7UJTEg
RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 17.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKefWMr4AM0
RETURN-Magazin: RETURN 55 ist da!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Urzz21tym0
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 26.11.2023 - 10:45
