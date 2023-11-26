Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Adrian's Digital Basement: From Death's doorstep to alive again: I really love this Field Found Amiga 500Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga Games: TV SeriesAmiga Bill: 11/12/2023 Commodore Amiga - The Latest Amiga News, Games, Demos, and Some Classic GamingAmiga Bill: 11/19/2023 How To Make Your Own Amiga Game Using The Scorpion Engine w/ Guest Eric "Earok" HoganAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay TURRICAN II - AMIGA - 720 ComentadoAmiga Love: The Best Rogue, and Other Roguelikes for AmigaAMIGASYSTEM: Amiga OS O3 BB4 AfA One: Genetic Species with Audio TracksBIOSJERBIL: Solie and DMA Engines - Amiwest Devcon 2023BIOSJERBIL: Solie and Spotless 2 - Amiwest Devcon 2023BIOSJERBIL: Dixon and ADTOOLS - Amiwest Devcon 2023BIOSJERBIL: Kanning and NVMe device driver - Amiwest Devcon 2023Checkmate cases: Monitor Update - Preparing for production and see latest boards in actionChris Edwards Restoration: The Amiga 1200 that smokes CIA'sCRG: Let's finish the GBS8200 in Amiga 2000 EATXD4XX MUSIC: Jogeir Liljedahl - Physical Presence (D4XX Remix)Mindbender Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageAlien Breed 3D AGA (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comMagisthansSpielekiste: #01: Exklusiv Amiga Let´s Play: Times of Lore EP1: The Foretelling Stones (Deutsch/Gameplay)Arcade Baustellen "Röhrenlager" - Hier entsteht ein Rennsimulator - Yesterchips Museum HaingrundMorgan Just Games: Amiga Live Stream - Titus The Fox / Twinworld / Pang / Oh No More Lemmings / Gremlins 2 / Beast 1OldAndNewVideoGames: Exclusive Amiga Games - Part 1RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 17.RETURN-Magazin: RETURN 55 ist da!