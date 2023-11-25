Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
J.C. Herran Martin iConecta_5.10.lha (Network/Wifi) 2 MB / Nov 24 2023
BeWorld libfreetype2_2.13.2.lha (Development/Library) 25 MB / Nov 24 2023
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.10.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Nov 23 2023
Michael Trebilcock, ghh YT_2.4.lha (Multimedia) 4 MB / Nov 23 2023
J.C. Herran Martin VidentiumPicta_3.00.lha (Graphics/Tools) 2 MB / Nov 22 2023
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_30.50.lha (Emulation) 5 MB / Nov 18 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 15 (25) neue Abos benötigt.
15 (25) new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 25.11.2023 - 10:45 by AndreasM
