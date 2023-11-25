Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
RETURN Nr. 55 - 24.11.2023
Funkschau 2/84 - 24.11.2023
Heroes of Might and Magic III: The Restoration of Erathia PC Games 6/99 - 23.11.2023
Airline Tycoon: First Class PC Games 6/99 - 23.11.2023
Malkari PC Games 6/99 - 23.11.2023
Anno 1602: Erschaffung einer neuen Welt PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Black Dahlia PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Armor Command PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
M1 Tank Platoon 2 PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Actua Golf 2 PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Fighting Force PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Golf Pro, The PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Die by the Sword PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Incubation Mission Pack PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Dark Colony: The Council Wars PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Pirates: Captain's Quest PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Dark Reign: Rise of the Shadowhand PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Flying Saucer PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Microcosm Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Shock Wave Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Who Shot Johnny Rock? Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Wacky Races (1994) Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Takeru Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Desert Fighter Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Star Wars - Rebel Assault Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Body Count Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Revenge of the Ninja Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Space Ace (SNES) Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Aquatic Games, The: Starring James Pond and the Aquabats Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Champions World Class Soccer Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Disney's Arielle, die Meerjungfrau Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Star Wars - The Empire Strikes Back (Nintendo) Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Viking Child, The: Prophecy I Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 25.11.2023 - 10:45 by AndreasM
