The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.

The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.
The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.

The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 25.11.2023 - 10:45 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

RETURN Nr. 55 - 24.11.2023
Funkschau 2/84 - 24.11.2023
Heroes of Might and Magic III: The Restoration of Erathia PC Games 6/99 - 23.11.2023
Airline Tycoon: First Class PC Games 6/99 - 23.11.2023
Malkari PC Games 6/99 - 23.11.2023
Anno 1602: Erschaffung einer neuen Welt PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Black Dahlia PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Armor Command PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
M1 Tank Platoon 2 PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Actua Golf 2 PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Fighting Force PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Golf Pro, The PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Die by the Sword PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Incubation Mission Pack PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Dark Colony: The Council Wars PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Pirates: Captain's Quest PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Dark Reign: Rise of the Shadowhand PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Flying Saucer PC Games 5/98 - 23.11.2023
Microcosm Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Shock Wave Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Who Shot Johnny Rock? Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Wacky Races (1994) Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Takeru Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Desert Fighter Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Star Wars - Rebel Assault Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Body Count Man!ac 9/94 - 18.11.2023
Revenge of the Ninja Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Space Ace (SNES) Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Aquatic Games, The: Starring James Pond and the Aquabats Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Champions World Class Soccer Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Disney's Arielle, die Meerjungfrau Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Star Wars - The Empire Strikes Back (Nintendo) Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
Viking Child, The: Prophecy I Man!ac 6/94 - 18.11.2023
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
Back to previous page