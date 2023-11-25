The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
hollywoodsp.lha - development/misc - 10.0.0 - 873 KB - 20.11.2023 - Spanish Catalog for Hollywood 10
antiryagx.zip - development/utility - 4.9.4LTS - 359 MB - 20.11.2023 - Advanced 2D/3D Game Engine
netstratego.i386-aros.lha - game/server - 1.1 - 3 MB - 17.11.2023 - Network Stratego game
videntiumpicta.lha - graphics/viewer - 3.00 - 2 MB - 23.11.2023 - Videntium Picta is picture and animation viewer
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 25.11.2023 - 10:45 by AndreasM
