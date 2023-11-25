Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 30.5 - misc/emu - 5.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 30.5 - misc/emu - 5.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
Nightfall.lha - - mods/8voic - 207K - 16bit 7ch Piano Ballad by HKvalhe - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 30.5 - misc/emu - 5.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
Amidon_OS3.zip - 1.2 - comm/net - 1.7M - A Mastodon client for Amiga - (readme)
BackMan68k.lha - 1.5 - disk/bakup - 48K - The backup system (MUI3.8+ XPK muFS) - (readme)
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha - 2.0.1.07 - game/misc - 11M - Amiga AGA port of ScummVM 2.0.1 (68060) - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG_060.lha - 2.0.1.07 - game/misc - 11M - Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 2.0.1 (68060) - (readme)
setrc.lha - 1.0 - util/shell - 30K - Support for AmigaDOS script development - (readme)
HollywoodSP.lha - 10.0.0 - dev/hwood - 873K - Hollywood 10.0 spanish catalogs(& more) - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.29 - dev/misc - 4.8M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 4.9 - gfx/fract - 35M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
HWP_Plananarama.lha - 2.1 - dev/hwood - 461K - Run Hollywood scripts on planar screens - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.579 - util/libs - 1.8M - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
NightfallMID.lha - - mods/midi - 1K - MIDI GM Nightfall Piano Ballad by HKvalhe - (readme)
sysvars.lha - 0.11 - util/boot - 16K - Put system information in env. variables - (readme)
wla_dx_v10.6.lha - 10.6 - dev/cross - 8.8M - WLA DX - Cross Macro Assembler Package - (readme)
drally.lha - 1.2 - game/race - 387K - Death Rally Amiga Port - (readme)
incase.lha - 1.0 - util/shell - 49K - Conditional execution of a shell command - (readme)
AmiWeatherForecasts1.3.lha - 1.3 - util/app - 38K - Weather forecasting application - (readme)
BackdPattGener.lha - 2.0 - gfx/edit - 54K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB! - (readme)
BootPicture.lha - 2.3-bugfix - util/boot - 87K - Shows pictures, plays sound during boot - (readme)
file.driver.lha - 1.1 - mus/misc - 9K - CyberSound driver for file output - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.7M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.44 - util/misc - 830K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.44 - util/misc - 659K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 25.11.2023 - 10:45 by AndreasM
Back to previous page