 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

25
Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.

The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.
The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.

The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 15 (25) neue Abos benötigt.
15 (25) new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.

Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 25.11.2023 - 10:45 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 30.5 - misc/emu - 5.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 30.5 - misc/emu - 5.0M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
Nightfall.lha -   - mods/8voic - 207K - 16bit 7ch Piano Ballad by HKvalhe - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 30.5 - misc/emu - 5.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
Amidon_OS3.zip - 1.2 - comm/net - 1.7M - A Mastodon client for Amiga - (readme)
BackMan68k.lha - 1.5 - disk/bakup - 48K - The backup system (MUI3.8+ XPK muFS) - (readme)
ScummVM_AGA_060.lha - 2.0.1.07 - game/misc - 11M - Amiga AGA port of ScummVM 2.0.1 (68060) - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG_060.lha - 2.0.1.07 - game/misc - 11M - Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 2.0.1 (68060) - (readme)
setrc.lha - 1.0 - util/shell - 30K - Support for AmigaDOS script development - (readme)
HollywoodSP.lha - 10.0.0 - dev/hwood - 873K - Hollywood 10.0 spanish catalogs(& more) - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.29 - dev/misc - 4.8M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 4.9 - gfx/fract - 35M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
HWP_Plananarama.lha - 2.1 - dev/hwood - 461K - Run Hollywood scripts on planar screens - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.579 - util/libs - 1.8M - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
NightfallMID.lha -   - mods/midi - 1K - MIDI GM Nightfall Piano Ballad by HKvalhe - (readme)
sysvars.lha - 0.11 - util/boot - 16K - Put system information in env. variables - (readme)
wla_dx_v10.6.lha - 10.6 - dev/cross - 8.8M - WLA DX - Cross Macro Assembler Package - (readme)
drally.lha - 1.2 - game/race - 387K - Death Rally Amiga Port - (readme)
incase.lha - 1.0 - util/shell - 49K - Conditional execution of a shell command - (readme)
AmiWeatherForecasts1.3.lha - 1.3 - util/app - 38K - Weather forecasting application - (readme)
BackdPattGener.lha - 2.0 - gfx/edit - 54K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB! - (readme)
BootPicture.lha - 2.3-bugfix - util/boot - 87K - Shows pictures, plays sound during boot - (readme)
file.driver.lha - 1.1 - mus/misc - 9K - CyberSound driver for file output - (readme)
AmiVms.lha -   - misc/emu - 3.7M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.44 - util/misc - 830K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.44 - util/misc - 659K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page