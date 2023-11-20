 

 

 

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Podcast Episode #177 - Richard Loewenstein

Published 20.11.2023 - 17:57 by AndreasM

Hier ist unsere neue Folge und wir freuen uns sehr, Richard Loewenstein alias Spieleschreiber begrüßen zu dürfen. Er ist sehr bekannt für sein Amiga-Spiel Reshoot Proxima 3 oder Reshoot R und als Redakteur für Amiga Joker. Außerdem schrieb er auch Artikel für Spiegel Online oder T-Online. Viel Spaß! Das Interview beginnt bei Minute 29:03.

https://sceneworld.org/blog/2023/11/18/ ... ewenstein/

