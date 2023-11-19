Navigation
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 20 (25) neue Abos benötigt.
20 (25) new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
20 (25) new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
Plananarama 2.1 veröffentlicht
Published 19.11.2023 - 12:51 by AndreasM
Airsoft Softwair freut sich die sofortige Verfügbarkeit von Plananarama 2.1 bekanntgeben zu können. Plananarama ist das Plugin, welches es erlaubt Hollywood-Skripte auch auf Systemen ohne Grafikkarte laufen zu lassen. Sobald Plananarama installiert ist, kann Hollywood "automagisch" alle Skripte auch auf Palettebildschirmen darstellen. Alle Auflösungen werden unterstützt - von 8bit Lores bis zu 1-bit Productivity SuperHighRes Interlace. Version 2.1 ist ein kleineres Update, welches ein neues Feature enthält, welches es einfacher macht, Programme zu erstellen, die auf RTG- und Planar-Screens laufen. Plananarama 2.1 steht ab sofort zum kostenlosen Download auf dem offiziellen Hollywood-Portal unter http://www.hollywood-mal.de/ zur Verfügung.
