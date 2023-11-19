 

 

 

News Portal
Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.

The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.
The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.

The Amiga Future 165 was released on the November 2nd.
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 19.11.2023 - 12:47 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

Adrian's Digital Basement: The Field Found Amiga 500 broke again and it was all my fault!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOoIlKSTmjk


Alex Harkonnen75: My Best Amiga Games After the fall of Commodore part III

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcBmQjwnhbk


Alles Spielkram: Competition PRO Joystick Reparatur - Basics

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcrbt3VHwWQ


Amiga Bill: 10/29/2023 PART 1 of 2: Lots of New Commodore Amiga Games, Amiga News, Demos, Halloween Games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uxhNXg8zn4


Amiga Bill: 10/29/2023 PART 2 of 2: Lots of New Commodore Amiga Games, Amiga News, Demos, Halloween Games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQsUtPqISGs


Amiga Bill: 11/5/2023 - Commodore Amiga - The Latest Amiga News, Games, Demos, and Some Classic Gaming

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcDjl4hrwc4


Wipeout on the Amiga in 1989! Powerdrome Reviewed on Amigos: Everything Amiga 428

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrvxiQ3BKz8


BBSindex: Vintage Computer Festival Zürich 2023 Sunday Impressions #vcfzh23

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TB8ybtZgXeo


BBSindex: Interview: Petro Tyschtschenko (Commodore)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-pEOlLxBuI


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | CANNON FODDER 2 (1993)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQ0DE2imsT8


Chris Edwards Restoration: Lost footage- The MiniMig a mini Amiga v1.1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbUw-kebBME


Chris Edwards Restoration: Freds Amiga 3000 from a storage closet to me

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgpoVAvsxSw


CRG: Lets build an Amiga Network Adapter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sx9X0bjj6_8


Nightfall (HKvalhe's 16bit 7ch Bittersweet Amiga Piano Ballad) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IM4C_lJTCo0


Nightfall_MID (Amiga MIDI version by Ronnie Dersgaard and Helge Kvalheim) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jO8wZC1TiM


Jan Beta: Building a new Amiga Keyboard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dw3RDYq1Pn0


All New World Of Lemmings Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D05Gw-V8XI


Microbes Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHH5Sz9sGdU


Advanced Ski Simulator Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XhAaOwsDwo


Exodus: The Last War (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVFIFkjyULE


Amiga 500 goes MS-DOS mit KCS PowerPC (XT) und ATOnce (AT) - Yesterchips Museum Haingrund

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0irP5mpqlsg


Monstershark-Media: Amiga 38 Outtakes Featurette

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9w-2T-MLJY


OldAndNewVideoGames: The Best Amiga Games!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2n9GAvjHjSc


pixelplop: Deathmine WIP v0.03C - Amiga Game Development - A500

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj-DKRlibR8


RetroDemoScene: Pacific - First Decade - Amiga Retrospectro (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2xaoUfCQfg


RetroGamingMusic: Jogeir Liljedahl (Maniacs of Noise) joins the Friday Live Show after BIT Live 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MROD3KS_mlE


RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 16.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFVW-qPV30I


RobSmithDev: Weird Amiga Audio Devices!? What Are They?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBiA1wO3jHI


Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #177 - Richard Loewenstein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cu1yND_qGk8


Thomaniac: #2123 Das Vintage Computer Festival im Selnau Kraftwerk in Zürich, 12.11.23: Rundgang und Pickups!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAaLdce5fvU


Thomaniac: #2125 Amiga Homebrew Time!...Furtum Sacrum - Dark Time (Irongate 2018): Besser als Cuba 1898?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLw4B6h6Y5w


TorontoPETUsersGroup: TPUG Monthly Meeting - November 2023 - ft. Jeri Ellsworth - C64 DTV - Interviewed by Nico

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZITLEzoSls


Microbes Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHH5Sz9sGdU&t=11s


Advanced Ski Simulator Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XhAaOwsDwo&t=10s


Torque: WinFellow - FREE Amiga-Emulator für Windows!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Huv-Z49uKbM


Yawning Angel Retro: Using AMOS to Play Music

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chiiQj_cYac

