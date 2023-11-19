Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Adrian's Digital Basement: The Field Found Amiga 500 broke again and it was all my fault!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOoIlKSTmjk
Alex Harkonnen75: My Best Amiga Games After the fall of Commodore part III
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcBmQjwnhbk
Alles Spielkram: Competition PRO Joystick Reparatur - Basics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcrbt3VHwWQ
Amiga Bill: 10/29/2023 PART 1 of 2: Lots of New Commodore Amiga Games, Amiga News, Demos, Halloween Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uxhNXg8zn4
Amiga Bill: 10/29/2023 PART 2 of 2: Lots of New Commodore Amiga Games, Amiga News, Demos, Halloween Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQsUtPqISGs
Amiga Bill: 11/5/2023 - Commodore Amiga - The Latest Amiga News, Games, Demos, and Some Classic Gaming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcDjl4hrwc4
Wipeout on the Amiga in 1989! Powerdrome Reviewed on Amigos: Everything Amiga 428
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrvxiQ3BKz8
BBSindex: Vintage Computer Festival Zürich 2023 Sunday Impressions #vcfzh23
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TB8ybtZgXeo
BBSindex: Interview: Petro Tyschtschenko (Commodore)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-pEOlLxBuI
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | CANNON FODDER 2 (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQ0DE2imsT8
Chris Edwards Restoration: Lost footage- The MiniMig a mini Amiga v1.1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbUw-kebBME
Chris Edwards Restoration: Freds Amiga 3000 from a storage closet to me
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgpoVAvsxSw
CRG: Lets build an Amiga Network Adapter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sx9X0bjj6_8
Nightfall (HKvalhe's 16bit 7ch Bittersweet Amiga Piano Ballad) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IM4C_lJTCo0
Nightfall_MID (Amiga MIDI version by Ronnie Dersgaard and Helge Kvalheim) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jO8wZC1TiM
Jan Beta: Building a new Amiga Keyboard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dw3RDYq1Pn0
All New World Of Lemmings Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D05Gw-V8XI
Microbes Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHH5Sz9sGdU
Advanced Ski Simulator Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XhAaOwsDwo
Exodus: The Last War (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVFIFkjyULE
Amiga 500 goes MS-DOS mit KCS PowerPC (XT) und ATOnce (AT) - Yesterchips Museum Haingrund
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0irP5mpqlsg
Monstershark-Media: Amiga 38 Outtakes Featurette
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9w-2T-MLJY
OldAndNewVideoGames: The Best Amiga Games!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2n9GAvjHjSc
pixelplop: Deathmine WIP v0.03C - Amiga Game Development - A500
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj-DKRlibR8
RetroDemoScene: Pacific - First Decade - Amiga Retrospectro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2xaoUfCQfg
RetroGamingMusic: Jogeir Liljedahl (Maniacs of Noise) joins the Friday Live Show after BIT Live 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MROD3KS_mlE
RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 16.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFVW-qPV30I
RobSmithDev: Weird Amiga Audio Devices!? What Are They?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBiA1wO3jHI
Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #177 - Richard Loewenstein
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cu1yND_qGk8
Thomaniac: #2123 Das Vintage Computer Festival im Selnau Kraftwerk in Zürich, 12.11.23: Rundgang und Pickups!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAaLdce5fvU
Thomaniac: #2125 Amiga Homebrew Time!...Furtum Sacrum - Dark Time (Irongate 2018): Besser als Cuba 1898?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLw4B6h6Y5w
TorontoPETUsersGroup: TPUG Monthly Meeting - November 2023 - ft. Jeri Ellsworth - C64 DTV - Interviewed by Nico
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZITLEzoSls
Torque: WinFellow - FREE Amiga-Emulator für Windows!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Huv-Z49uKbM
Yawning Angel Retro: Using AMOS to Play Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chiiQj_cYac
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 19.11.2023 - 12:47
