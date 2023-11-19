Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Adrian's Digital Basement: The Field Found Amiga 500 broke again and it was all my fault!Alex Harkonnen75: My Best Amiga Games After the fall of Commodore part IIIAlles Spielkram: Competition PRO Joystick Reparatur - BasicsAmiga Bill: 10/29/2023 PART 1 of 2: Lots of New Commodore Amiga Games, Amiga News, Demos, Halloween GamesAmiga Bill: 10/29/2023 PART 2 of 2: Lots of New Commodore Amiga Games, Amiga News, Demos, Halloween GamesAmiga Bill: 11/5/2023 - Commodore Amiga - The Latest Amiga News, Games, Demos, and Some Classic GamingWipeout on the Amiga in 1989! Powerdrome Reviewed on Amigos: Everything Amiga 428BBSindex: Vintage Computer Festival Zürich 2023 Sunday Impressions #vcfzh23BBSindex: Interview: Petro Tyschtschenko (Commodore)Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | CANNON FODDER 2 (1993)Chris Edwards Restoration: Lost footage- The MiniMig a mini Amiga v1.1Chris Edwards Restoration: Freds Amiga 3000 from a storage closet to meCRG: Lets build an Amiga Network AdapterNightfall (HKvalhe's 16bit 7ch Bittersweet Amiga Piano Ballad) - Helge KvalheimNightfall_MID (Amiga MIDI version by Ronnie Dersgaard and Helge Kvalheim) - Helge KvalheimJan Beta: Building a new Amiga KeyboardAll New World Of Lemmings Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageMicrobes Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageAdvanced Ski Simulator Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageExodus: The Last War (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comAmiga 500 goes MS-DOS mit KCS PowerPC (XT) und ATOnce (AT) - Yesterchips Museum HaingrundMonstershark-Media: Amiga 38 Outtakes FeaturetteOldAndNewVideoGames: The Best Amiga Games!pixelplop: Deathmine WIP v0.03C - Amiga Game Development - A500RetroDemoScene: Pacific - First Decade - Amiga Retrospectro (50 FPS)RetroGamingMusic: Jogeir Liljedahl (Maniacs of Noise) joins the Friday Live Show after BIT Live 2023RetroMatze: Shadowlands (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 16.RobSmithDev: Weird Amiga Audio Devices!? What Are They?Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #177 - Richard LoewensteinThomaniac: #2123 Das Vintage Computer Festival im Selnau Kraftwerk in Zürich, 12.11.23: Rundgang und Pickups!Thomaniac: #2125 Amiga Homebrew Time!...Furtum Sacrum - Dark Time (Irongate 2018): Besser als Cuba 1898?TorontoPETUsersGroup: TPUG Monthly Meeting - November 2023 - ft. Jeri Ellsworth - C64 DTV - Interviewed by NicoMicrobes Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageAdvanced Ski Simulator Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageTorque: WinFellow - FREE Amiga-Emulator für Windows!Yawning Angel Retro: Using AMOS to Play Music