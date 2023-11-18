Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
vasmm68k_mot.lha - development/cross - 1.9f - 251 KB - 13.11.2023 - Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmm68k_std.lha - development/cross - 1.9f - 245 KB - 13.11.2023 - Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmppc_std.lha - development/cross - 1.9f - 205 KB - 13.11.2023 - Portable and retargetable assembler
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 30.5 - 5 MB - 16.11.2023 - Signetics-based machines emulator
animwebconverter.lha - graphics/misc - 6.00 - 3 MB - 14.11.2023 - A tool to play and convert animation files
flashmandelng.lha - graphics/misc - 4.8 - 40 MB - 12.11.2023 - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for OS4 Amiga
amigagpt.lha - network/chat - 1.3.0 - 795 KB - 15.11.2023 - App for chatting to ChatGPT
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.43 - 828 KB - 11.11.2023 - Multipurpose utility
grimoriumpdf.lha - utility/text/misc - 2.50 - 3 MB - 16.11.2023 - PDF to open invoices and see the fine print
wbtoolbar.lha - utility/workbench - 1.0 - 68 KB - 14.11.2023 - Toolbar on every Workbench drawer window
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 18.11.2023
