Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
J.C. Herran Martin GrimoriumPDF_2.50.lha (Office/Show) 2 MB / Nov 16 2023
TDolphin GitDesktop_0.10.17.lha (Development/Tools) 1 MB / Nov 15 2023
Papiosaur, BeWorld Easy2Install_1.0b44.lha (Network/PackageManager) 1 MB / Nov 14 2023
J.C. Herran Martin AnimWebConverter_6.00.lha (Graphics/Tools) 2 MB / Nov 14 2023
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_6.6.lha (MorphOS-update) 33 MB / Nov 10 2023
xkafkax Lua_5.4.6.lha (Development/LUA) 292 KB / Nov 10 2023
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 18.11.2023 - 13:02 by AndreasM
